News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mount Vernon Cop On Dialysis Terminated Months Before Retirement, Ending Health Coverage A Mount Vernon cop on dialysis is calling out the department for terminating him just months ahead of his retirement.







A Mount Vernon, New York, police officer with 19 years on the force is speaking out after receiving a termination notice just six months before retirement—a decision that jeopardizes his health benefits as he undergoes dialysis and waits for a kidney transplant.

Despite medical clearance to perform light-duty assignments at work, the department informed Derek Williams that he is unable to work and will be terminated on Dec. 31, ABC 7 NY reports. Williams, 45, shared his story alongside retired Mount Vernon officers who rallied in support of him.

A former member of the Elite Emergency Service Unit, Williams contracted COVID-19 in 2020 after months of working double shifts. Although doctors approved him for desk duty, the department classified his kidney failure as a non-job-related illness, denied his request for dialysis and accommodation, and halted his pay once he became too ill to work, leaving him just months short of qualifying for a reduced pension.

“I do nine hours of dialysis, seven days a week, to maintain my health. Without that, I wouldn’t survive,” Williams said.

“Derek’s character caused him to come to work to support this city and the residents of this city during the worst pandemic that we’ve had,” said Shawn Harris, the former Mount Vernon police commissioner.

After receiving notice of his termination during the holiday season, Williams pleaded to keep his job, but his request was denied.

“I begged for my job back. I begged to come in whatever hours I’m capable of doing, and I was told there’s no light duty for me,” Williams said.

Williams is now speaking publicly as he awaits a decision on his application for a state disability pension while remaining on the kidney transplant waiting list.

“I just feel like they have no empathy, they have no compassion,” Williams said.

“To be blunt, if you’re terminating his employment, you’re terminating his life, in so many words,” Harris added.

RELATED CONTENT: Baltimore Police Officer Indicted For Chasing Down, Hitting Black Man With Police Vehicle