Baltimore Police Officer Indicted For Chasing Down, Hitting Black Man With Police Vehicle

Robert Parks, a Baltimore police officer who was arrested after a viral video allegedly showed him hitting a Black man with his vehicle, has been indicted and faces charges of attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first and second degrees, reckless driving, and misconduct in office.

According to People, Parks, who was initially suspended with pay after the video surfaced online, has now been suspended without pay after being charged with various crimes. The incident occurred last month and was captured on a mobile phone. Officials have also stated that they reviewed several surveillance videos in the area, which reveal further details about the alleged criminal activity.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates revealed the charges at a press conference, saying he found some of those videos “disturbing” and that the viral video doesn’t show everything that happened.

“The charges brought forward in this indictment reflect the seriousness and dangerous nature of the actions we all witnessed in the viral video of Officer Parks driving his vehicle directly at the civilian while on duty,” Bates said.

Parks surrendered on Nov. 12 and was released the next day on his own recognizance, the media outlet was told.

The incident occurred on Oct. 28, when the officer rolled up on several individuals standing in front of a liquor store. He allegedly approached them and advised them to move. One of the men walked away, and after Parks re-entered his vehicle, he drove next to the man and called out to him to come over. Parks then got out of the police car and allegedly said, “Don’t make it worse. I’m going to be straight up with you. I’m going to be straight up with you. You gotta come,” according to the indictment.

The man said no. Parks says to him, “All right, I’m gonna call the dogs and come get you.”

The video shows Parks getting back into the car, and as the man walks away, he is seen accelerating his vehicle toward the individual. After realizing the car is heading toward him, the man runs away from Parks. You can see Parks driving after the man, driving on the sidewalk, and then chasing him across the street. The person filming the scene tries to catch up to the vehicle, but it comes back around and crashes into the front yard of a house.

Parks is then seen using his radio, seemingly calling for backup.

If Parks is found guilty of all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

