Movin’ On: Serena Williams Opens Up About Whats’s Next After Retiring From Tennis

Serena Williams wants the world to know that there is more to her than just being one of the greatest tennis players to ever set foot on the court.

The 41-year-old sat down with Gayle King for CBS Mornings and expressed her desire to move past tennis. CBS News reported Williams wasn’t too happy about losing in the third round of the U.S. Open last year, but knows she gave it her all. “I’ve never felt, I don’t feel like I’ve left anything,” Williams said. “But I just felt like, ‘What could I have done better that day.'” After the loss, she felt it was time to give her final wave.

Fans shouldn’t be shocked, as the 23-time Grand Slam champion, according to People Magazine, penned an essay for Vogue claiming she wanted to “evolve away from tennis.” Even though she picked up the racket again shortly after, Williams told King the door is officially closed. “I’ve literally given my whole life to tennis, and it’s time for me to give my life to something else,” she said. “I feel relief when I look at the court.”

The Compton-native is looking to devote her time to something more fulfilling – motherhood. The proud mother of 5-year-old Olympia, Williams and husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, are hoping to give their daughter a sibling soon. While giving King a tour of their farm in South Florida, Williams said Olympia has been asking for a brother or sister. “The other day she’s like, ‘Everyone has a brother or a sister but me,'” Williams recalled, according to CBS News. “Mommy worked a little too long in tennis, so it’s takin’ a little longer than expected.”

While on a tour of their farm, @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian explain to @gayleking why their steer is named Antonio Enrique Cortez Leche — and get cuddly with some chickens. pic.twitter.com/1hWakapDzc — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 1, 2023

Venus Williams’ sister is excited to have this down time but, like anyone who’s used to doing something for so long, laughed at the fact that it could be difficult. “It’s so hard for me to relax,” she told King. “I don’t know how to relax. I have to schedule it in my schedule.”