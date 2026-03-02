Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Tendernism’ Unc Has Plans To ‘Tendernize The World’ After White Employer Let Him Go Walter Johnson, credited as the king of "tendernism," has plans to create a global empire of good eats.







Mr. “Tendernism” himself is starting a barbecue pit of his own after his long-time employer in Southern California let him go.

Walter Johnson went viral for his fall-off-the-bone meats, which he claims to have coined as “tendernism.” Now, he wants to keep up the smoke after Destination Smokehouse fired the legendary chef.

Mr. Tendernism confirmed on Instagram about his departure from the restaurant he made into a global name. The Shade Room reposted the footage of what Johnson has on his chef’s cap.

“I’m not at Destination Smokehouse, only tendernism now,” revealed Johnson. “I had to go on my own so that way I could do what I have to do. It is what it is. When things happen, you don’t get mad. You just take another step, get glad, and praise the lord you’re still living.”

Fans were initially shocked to learn Johnson had no stake in the Murrieta, California, eatery, which is actually under white ownership. However, his love for his job and good barbecue captivated social media, as Johnson constantly went viral for his reaction to seeing his ribs slip off the bones with ease.

Although travelers near and far flocked to the restaurant to try Mr. Johnson’s world-famous ribs, the restaurant seemingly let him go despite the fame. However, he plans to turn the loss into a win. He shared his plans to expand his tender meat empire.

He added, “I’m [going to] tendernize the world now. They should have never. Family out there, y’all keep supporting me. I guarantee you, I’ll never do you wrong.”

Mr. Tendernism has already made plates for A-list customers. Johnson recently performed his famous rib ritual at a private dinner for the Isley Brothers. Its success proved to Black Hollywood that his smoking process is real.

Johnson, lovingly known as an “Unc” on the internet, also plans to keep up with the times through his new Twitch account. Now, streamers can watch Mr. Tendernism work his magic as the renowned chef takes on new ventures.

RELATED CONTENT: The $4K Fumble: ‘Mr. Tendernism’ Missed A Blessing From Keith Lee