by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ms. Pat Credits Being Fired From Radio Show To ‘Hater’ Big Tigger Ms. Pat thinks she was fired from V-103 thanks to her "hater" of a co-host Big Tigger.









Ms. Pat is breaking her silence about being fired from V-103 last year and seemingly crediting the termination to her “hater” of a co-host, Big Tigger.

The actress and comedian appeared on The Breakfast Club this week, where she got candid about being let go from V-103. Ms. Pat spent two years co-hosting “The Big Tigger Morning Show” with Big Tigger and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shamea Morton.

She already had plans to leave the show in August 2023 and was “shocked” when she got “quired” (fired before she got a chance to quit) at the morning show gig.

“I was blown away,” she told Charlamagne tha God. “I never thought I’d get fired from that job.”

Ms. Pat says she had already told the network about her plans to quit but had assumed they would renew Morton’s contract. But according to her, she and Morton were blindsided when they were both let go.

The standup comic admits to rarely attending the morning show because of her demanding schedule filming her BET+ sitcom, “The Ms. Pat Show.” However, according to Ms. Pat, her “hater” co-host, Big Tigger, played a part in her removal.

“That’s what happens when you work with a hater,” she added.

“Who’s the hater?” Charlamagne asked.

“You know who the hater is … Tigger,” Ms. Pat said. “Tigger is the biggest [expletive] hater. You had a good show and you messed it up because of your ego … To me, it was jealousy.”

“I’m 52 years old. I don’t have time to play games with you. You should have gotten fired a long time ago,” she later added. “But keep your little show. I never needed it anyway.”

In November, Ms. Pat spoke highly of her time on V-103 but only shouted out the network and Morton, avoiding any mention of Big Tigger.

“It was great,” she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I enjoyed working with Shamea and V-103 … I was hardly ever there anyway. Things were picking up so much, I had to skip a lot of days.”

