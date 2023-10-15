Mugshots And Videos Of Tupac And Biggie Priced For Millions At Auction

For some wealthy Tupac and Biggie fans the chance to own some coveted mugshots of the legendary rappers will be available soon. The photos, never exposed to the public, are going for thousands of dollars at the GottaHaveRockandRoll auction.

TMZ reported the news of the upcoming sale of the exclusive photos, which is set to be conducted from Oct. 25 to Nov. 10. The mugshots of both rappers are expected to be bought for at around $20,000 to $40,000. The image of Tupac’s first arrest was taken with a Polaroid and was never before shown publicly. In addition to his own mugshot, the sale of Biggie’s picture will be accompanied by a thank you note that includes the “Mo Money Mo Problem” artist’s signature.

However, the mugshots are not the only precious memorabilia being sold, as a clear video of Biggie’s final performance in 1996 is up for grabs too. The video shows the Notorious B.I.G. performing at a show during the Sting Festival in Jamaica on Dec. 26 of that year.

The video is especially sentimental to fans, as the 24-year-old died later in the new year on March 9. That being said, it is also estimated to be sold for well over a million dollars.

The Hip-Hop auction will feature other valuable items a part of the genre’s history. Biggie’s items on the auction block are also a worn Bad Boy jacket and a signed flyer. Tupac also has a signed autograph and letter, known as his “First Friend in England” message, that will be available for bidders as well.

As the newly reopened case on who killed the West Coast rapper in 1996 makes its own traction, especially with the arrest of Keefe D for his alleged involvement in the murder, this auction will surely raised the hype into the matter. More recently, a retired Las Vegas detective went before a grand jury to claim that the murder of both Biggie and Tupac are connected, as also reported by the tabloid.

However, as that investigation continues to unfold, those wealthy enough to participate in this element of the rappers’ celebrity will have the opportunity to own parts of their history.

