The Greatest Of All-Time, Muhammad Ali, Has Commemorative Stamp Being Released Jan. 15

The self-proclaimed Greatest of All-Time (G.O.A.T.), heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali, will appear on a postage stamp, and customers will be able to purchase it starting Jan. 15.

The Muhammad Ali Center announced that the United States Postal Service (USPS) would issue a new commemorative stamp honoring the three-time World Heavyweight Champion. The USPS recently revealed the first-day-of-issue event for the Muhammad Ali Forever stamps will take place at the University of Louisville L & N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville on Jan. 15, at 12 p.m.

Ali once said, “I should be a postage stamp, because that’s the only way I’ll ever get licked.” Now, that prophecy has been realized: the Muhammad Ali Center has been part of the initiative to get the man born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. on a stamp.

“Muhammad’s legacy is timeless because it was never just about sport; it was about humanity,” said Lonnie Ali, co-founder and interim CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, in a written statement. “He believed that greatness is measured not by what you achieve for yourself, but by what you do for others. These stamps are a beautiful reminder of his courage, his compassion, and the values that continue to guide our work at the Muhammad Ali Center.”

There will be two versions available for purchase. USPS Art Director Antonio Alcalá designed both stamps. The stamps will feature a 1974 Associated Press picture of Ali in his signature boxing stance. One stamp will feature the photo on the top half with the name “ALI” in dark brown on the lower half. The phrase, “THE GREATEST,” runs up the right side of the “I’ of “ALI” in medium brown. The other stamp features the same photo, shown on the bottom half, with the name “ALI” in red on the top half and “THE GREATEST” in peach coloring running up the right side of the “I.”

