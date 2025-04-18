Michael Ealy Takes On Role Of Malcolm X In Upcoming Prime Video Series, ‘The Greatest’

Michael Ealy will play civil rights leader Malcolm X in the Prime Video series The Greatest.

According to Deadline, the actor from Power Book II: Ghost has been cast in a series chronicling Muhammad Ali’s life. This will be Ealy’s first time portraying the leader, although he has done live readings of Malcolm X’s words in the past, including in the documentary, The People Speak. The series is being executive-produced by Michael B. Jordan, known for The Wire.

The announcement also stated that Black and White’s Kai Parham will play the role of Ali’s younger brother, Rudy Clay.

The Greatest is produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, along with executive producer/showrunner Ben Watkins’ Blue Monday Productions, Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment, a Universal Music Group partner, and Grace: A Storytelling Company.

Ealy and Parham join Power’s Omari Hardwick and The United States Vs. Billie Holiday’s Dana Gourrier is in the cast. Hardwick will portray Ali’s father, Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr., and Gourrier will play the role of Ali’s mother, Odessa “Bird” Clay. Snowfall’s Amin Joseph will play Sonny Liston in the series.

When the project was announced, the film’s description said, “The amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring, have been well documented. While those landmark events will live in The Greatest, the heartbeat of the story is fueled by all the moments that took place outside of the spotlight. The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son.”

Ealy recently appeared as the keynote speaker at the ninth annual African American Partnership Leadership Luncheon by the United Way of Greater Atlanta on Feb. 22 at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium.

He explained to WSB-TV the reason he was involved in the event.

“It’s all about helping the community for me, and when I was asked to do this, it was in learning about what the organization is doing that I was able to say yes,” Ealy said. “I am a believer in the ‘It takes a village’ mentality, so I look at it more as a responsibility, not so much as an achievement. I think you have to one, keep up the good fight, there is no quitting when you get into this kind of work.”

