Multiple HBCUs On High Alert -- Endure Second Day of Bomb Threats

Instead of kicking off Black History Month in celebration, seven historically Black colleges and universities have been forced to endure a second day of bomb threats.

On Tuesday, students at three Washington DC-based HBCUs and four others across the country had to shelter in place and have their classes canceled as authorities searched the campuses looking for possible bombs. As the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated, authorities located no explosives, CBS News reports.

The HBCUs experiencing the two days of bomb threats are Morgan State University, Howard University, and the University of the District of Columbia (UDC). On Tuesday, other schools that received threats included Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida; Kentucky State University; Fort Valley State in Georgia; Xavier University in Louisiana; and Spelman College in Atlanta.

On Monday, HBCUs that received bomb threats included Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Albany State University in Georgia; Bowie State University in Maryland, and Delaware State University.

“The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats,” the FBI said.

“As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

On Tuesday, Morgan State sent out a tweet informing students that all lessons would be virtual due to the latest bomb threat.

CAMPUS ALERT: Due to a bomb threat, access to campus will be closed as the University works with emergency personnel to assess the situation. Everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice. All instruction will be remote and all employees should telework. pic.twitter.com/O9SXT4tWBt — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) February 1, 2022

Authorities said the threat at Howard was made just before 3 a.m, WUSA9 reports. The school issued an all-clear around 6:15 a.m. following a sweep of the campus.

“The reports of nation-wide bomb threats against HBCU campuses this morning are horrifying and inexcusable,” Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland), the House Majority Leader, said in a statement.

“I remain deeply concerned about the well-being and safety of students, staff, and professors at Bowie State University and all who sheltered in place on campus this morning. The threat today is the second time this month that HBCUs have been targeted, and the terror it has caused raises serious questions about the existence of hate-based violence across our nation and in our communities. I strongly condemn these threats today and urge a complete and thorough investigation into this attack and demand that justice be served.”