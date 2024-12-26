Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Muni Long Shuts Down Label Execs Asking Her to Write Soul Music for ‘Non-Melanated’ Artists Muni Long says "No" to anyone asking her to write "soulful" music for "Non-Melanated" artists.







Muni Long is not here for the label executives requesting her to write soulful songs for non-Black artists.

The Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter took to Instagram on Thursday to post a comical response to the President of Atlantic Records, who requested her songwriting services.

“Me to the President of Atlantic asking me to write “soulful” songs for non-melanated artists,””she wrote over a video of her doing a Boosie voiceover.

In the video, Muni Long reenacts Boosie’s voice as he impassionedly responds “No” to anyone who sends him DMs asking for clarification. The “Hrs and Hrs” songstress elaborated further in her Instagram caption.

“And when I said NO one of em gone say “You can reach in that Priscilla Renea vault and see what you have in there,'” she wrote.

“Boy, do you know what a VAULT is? That’s where you keep the valuables. If you don’t get somewhere, sit down. I wanted to cuss them out so bad, y’all. 😅”

The singer, whose real name Priscilla Renea, emerged on the music scene in 2009 with her debut album Jukebox, which failed to chart. She spent the next decade penning songs for chart-topping artists, including “Promise This” by Cheryl, “California King Bed” by Rihanna, “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony, “Love So Soft” by Kelly Clarkson, “Imagine” by Ariana Grande, “Who Says” by Selena Gomez & the Scene, and the global hit “Timber” by Pitbull.

She found her commercial success as an artist in 2021 with her single “Hrs and Hrs,” which peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and led her to sign with Def Jam Recordings. The song won Best R&B Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and was the lead single for her third album, Public Displays of Affection: The Album.

While Muni Long might have penned soulful songs for non-melanated artists in the past, she has worked hard enough to be able to say “No” when she chooses to. Her followers agreed and supported her message in the comments section.

“They want our rhythm but hate our blues. Send help!!!!!!” one person wrote.

“Nah, we want PRISCILLA writing it & Muni Sangin it … BOOM, there we go, case solved,” added someone else.

