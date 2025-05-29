News by Kandiss Edwards Gas Delivery Service ‘Fuel Flo’ Is Picking Up Steam In South Carolina Amber Murray is bringing convenience to South Carolina with Fuel Flo, a mobile gas delivery service.







Amber Murray, a South Carolina resident, is the proud owner of Fuel Flo, a mobile gas delivery service.

Fuel Flo brings gas directly to customers’ vehicles, no matter where they are, at home or work. Murray came up with the idea while thinking about the evolving convenience in today’s society. Food and grocery services have become the norm. Uber, Lyft, and Instacart are now enmeshed in daily routines. This inspired the Black woman entrepreneur to begin her own delivery service.

“We get our groceries delivered. We get anything delivered, food, so why not have our gas delivered?” Murray inquired.

Jacoby Mackey, one of Murray’s customers, praises the service.

“It’s the best ever if you use DoorDash if you use Uber Eats. If you use any type of delivery service, I’ll say get Fuel Flo. The subscription is worth it. Because at the end of the day, waking up in the morning and having my gas tank full without even having to worry about it, that’s the best part about it,” Mackey said.

Fuel Flo came from humble beginnings; the company started with a small business loan. The South Carolina Community Loan Fund gave Murray the capital to establish her business. The startup funds were needed for initial equipment, as safety is of great concern when dealing with gasoline.

Murray’s company offers both monthly subscriptions and weekly rates. Fuel Flo will service up to three vehicles per household. The fuel is sourced locally and provides regular (87) and premium (93) gasoline options. Diesel is not yet available.

Currently, the service area includes cities in Dorchester, Berkeley, Orangeburg, and Charleston counties, as well as the Charlotte metropolitan area. For more information about Fuel Flo and its services, visit their official website at fuelflosc.com.

