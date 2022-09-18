Music Executive Chaka Zulu Arrested And Charged With Murder Following Shooting That Left Him Injured

Music executive Chaka Zulu turned himself in following a shooting in June that left him critically injured and another man dead, 11Alive reports. Zulu, aka Ahmed Obafemi, was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault and simple battery.
The incident occurred on June 26 in Atlanta, Ga., at 2293 Peachtree Road around 11:35 p.m. in a parking lot behind a restaurant and strip mall. Obafemi, 52, was reportedly jumped from behind and shot in the back. Two other men were also shot and taken to the hospital. One man, 23-year-old Artez Benton, died from his injuries.
Obafemi’s lawyer, Gabe Banks, said that his client was licensed to carry and discharged his weapon in an act of self-defense after being attacked.
“Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022. A close review of all of the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture,” read the statement.
“Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening. Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every right to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.”
Obafemi turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Sept. 13 after Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators identified him as a suspect, CBS46 reported. The music executive is the co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and manages Ludacris. The investigation is ongoing.