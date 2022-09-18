Music Executive Chaka Zulu Arrested And Charged With Murder Following Shooting That Left Him Injured

Music executive Chaka Zulu turned himself in following a shooting in June that left him critically injured and another man dead, 11Alive reports. Zulu, aka Ahmed Obafemi, was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault and simple battery.

The incident occurred on June 26 in Atlanta, Ga., at 2293 Peachtree Road around 11:35 p.m. in a parking lot behind a restaurant and strip mall. Obafemi, 52, was reportedly jumped from behind and shot in the back. Two other men were also shot and taken to the hospital. One man, 23-year-old Artez Benton, died from his injuries.

Obafemi’s lawyer, Gabe Banks, said that his client was licensed to carry and discharged his weapon in an act of self-defense after being attacked.