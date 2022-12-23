'Teenage Affair': Producer Clive Davis Confirms Whitney Houston's Romance With Longtime Friend

Music producer Clive Davis confirmed the relationship between Whitney Houston and her longtime friend Robyn Crawford. His new film, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is currently in theaters.

Davis spoke with Extra about the new biopic and confirmed the rumor that Houston had a romantic relationship with Crawford. Davis collaborated with Houston on her greatest hits and was also friends with the recording artist until her death in 2012 at the age of 48. Crawford also confirmed her relationship with Houston in her book, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston. Davis said that the film sets the record straight.

“They did have a teenage, one-year affair,” said Davis.

“There have been so many articles that have attempted to trace her addiction to being a frustrated lesbian that she never dated a man before Bobby, all of which was totally inaccurate. I know of several men that she dated before Bobby. I mean, she did see Jermaine Jackson for two years.”

Davis also told People he wanted to set the record straight once and for all about the rumor.

“Knowing all the questions people wanted to know about Whitney, I decided it’s only right to do a film and answer all the questions, whether it’s about her sexuality, her marriage, her dependence on drugs at a certain part of her career, how she and I worked together,” he said. “Then — big time — the music. How do you celebrate the music? All those great copyrights. We clearly decided it would have to be Whitney’s voice.”

The 90-year-old music mogul also recalled his last conversation with the superstar just two days before her death. Houston was going to surprise Davis by singing for him at the Grammys. However, she died tragically on Feb. 11, 2012, inside her suite at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The singer was found dead in the bathtub. The cause of death was ruled as “drowning” and the “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use.”

“My real last conversation with her was 48 hours before she passed away. I was in L.A., we were getting ready for my Grammy party. I didn’t know she was going to surprise me and sing there. We spent the whole afternoon together. She wanted to assure me, and this is hard to express, that she had beaten her addiction. Not only to drugs, but to cigarette smoking. I had no clue that her passing was abruptly to come.”

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody hit the theaters on Dec. 23.