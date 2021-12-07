Must-Grab Sephora Holiday Beauty Essentials For the Busy Bee, Queen Bee, Black Woman

As a busy mom, businesswoman, and senior digital editor of BlackEnterprise.com, there are days when I don’t know if I’m coming or going.

With five kids, a supportive husband, a trusty Chow Chow, and two precocious grandkids to keep me entertained, it’s hard to find “me-time” and carve out a personal agenda that lends agency for me to feel like my best self.

For me, working from home sometimes acts as a catalyst for being unkempt. Honest but true! But when you get a box of beauty essentials from Sephora, it does awaken the Queen Bee inside of you, and it has conjured up ideas of dressing up for a date night where I’ll be feeling myself this holiday season.

Sephora surprised shoppers with the launch of its NEW Beauty for All Event, which will run through Sunday, Dec. 12. The promotion—a first for Sephora—is available to all three tiers of Beauty Insider members (Rouge, VIB, and Insider):

You can get 20% off your purchase*, and access the event in-store or online using the code GIFTEASY.

Here are my TOP beauty recommendations from Sephora for the busy Queen Bee businesswoman that has me ready to get glammed up and paint the town red!

Adwoa is a Black-owned brand that I have been using for a while for my hair, and let me tell you; it has my hair feeling like butta baby!

These products take advantage of nature’s goodies, allowing adwoa beauty to create a kit promoting intense moisture and elongation to deliver healthy and happy coils for all kinky-curly-wavy kinds. Ideal for all hair types, the baomint best sellers holiday kit, which is clean,

vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, and non-toxic, features 3 SKUs for $39 at a $57 value:

•baomint moisturizing shampoo, 3.3 oz

•baomint leave-in conditioning styler, 3.3 oz

•baomint deep conditioning treatment, 16 oz

“This is nutrient-rich food for your hair. We coat every last curl, coil and wave with intense

moisture to eliminate extra frizz and banish dryness, the first time. Your curls will look instantly

defined and feel insanely soft,” said Julian Addo, founder and head of product innovation. Buy HERE.

This right here! BREAD’s classic hair-oil is like a lipgloss, but for your hair. Designed to slip into almost any stage of your hair routine, this silicone-free oil is non-greasy and pro-glossy for shiny, soft strands. The award-winning hair oil is infused with Australian Kakadu Plum Oil (Bush Plum). This Australian super-fruit is super lightweight but packs a punch and absorbs beautifully into all hair types, helping to sustain superb

softness. Buy HERE.

What it is: A kit featuring a hair mask proven to boost moisture up to 88% after just two uses with a nourishing vegan apple honey complex, plus travel-sized best-selling repair shampoo & conditioner duo.

this set contains:

• 8 fl. oz / 236 ml Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Vegan Apple Honey Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

• 2 fl. oz. / 59 ml Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Super Moisture Shampoo

• 2 fl. oz. / 59 ml Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Super Moisture Conditioner

Buy HERE.

What makes it magic?

Enhance and hydrate for plumper looking Pillow Talk Lips

Create fuller looking lips with the #1 feather and transfer

proof lip cheat

proof lip cheat Crystal-infused supercharged lip oil for hydrated, luscious

lips!

CONTENTS

Full Size Lipstick – Pillow Talk

Travel Size Lip Cheat – Pillow Talk

Travel Size Collagen Lip Bath – Pillow Talk

Travel Size Charlotte’s Jewel Lips – PT Diamonds

Buy HERE.

Beauty sleep in a box: The toner serum, night cream, and lip balm you need to wake up to juicy skin + kiss-worthy lips. This first-ever limited-edition Fenty Beauty x Fenty Skin set will take your bedtime skincare routine to the next level.

It comes with:

TONE + TREAT: Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum is the do-it-all toner serum combo that targets pores, improves the look of dark spots, brightens, smooths, and fights shine—all without stripping skin.

HYDRATE + RECOVER: Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream instantly hydrates and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles. In just one week, pores and dark spots look better, too.

CONDITION + PREP: Fenty Beauty’s Pro Kiss’rLuscious Lip Balm in shade Hint Hintis super creamy and lightweight. It glides over lips to lock in moisture. It smooths, softens, and preps your pout for instantly luscious, kiss-worthy lips that last. Buy HERE.

Let me tell you — these candles are my new favorite thing! They are so deliciously fragrant and smell better than most candles I’ve ever bought! And they have a very elegant look, which I love.

Sip Happens blends boozy notes of chilled prosecco infused with fruity pomegranate. This scent will intoxicate your senses with shimmers of magnolia and mahogany. Floral Play uses brilliant notes of gardenia with warm strokes of white cedar and bergamot and delicate strokes of rose blossom to soothe your senses.

This Set Contains:

– 10 oz/ 295 mL Sip Happens Candle

– 10 oz/ 295 mL Floral Play Candle

Buy HERE.

This is the perfect kit to try a little of everything!

A 10-piece curated set of bestselling makeup, skincare, and hair must-haves, including cult favorites from FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna, Grande Cosmetics, and Dr. Jart+.

This Set Contains:

– 0.02 oz/ 7 mL Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH™—MD Lash Enhancing Serum (Mini Size)

– 0.13 oz/ 4 g Milk Makeup Hydrogrip Primer (Mini Size)

– 0.08 oz/ 2.5 g NARS Bronzer Powder in Laguna (diffused brown with golden shimmer) (Mini Size)

– 0.1 oz/ 3 g Natasha Denona Biba 3-Pan Eyeshadow Palette

– 0.11 oz/ 3.5 mL Benefit Cosmetics Mini 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel (Mini Size)

– 0.42 oz/ 12.5 mL FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara in Cuz I’m Black (Full Size)

– Beautyblender ORIGINAL BEAUTYBLENDER Makeup Sponge

– 0.84 oz/ 25 mL OUAI Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave in Conditioner (Mini Size)

– 0.15 oz/ 4.6 mL Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss Dip (neutral pearly nude) (Full Size)

– 0.33 oz/ 10 mL Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 (Mini Size)

Buy HERE.

If you haven’t settled on what to gift your bestie, mom, or TikTok teen who loves to record a good makeup tutorial, Sephora is a one-stop option. Sephora Collection is also offering 30% off, with unlimited use for the duration of the promotion in-store and online; no promo code needed.

Let me know what your must-have beauty essentials from Sephora are!

This is a sponsored post by Sephora.