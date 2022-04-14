‘My Baby Is Back’: T-Boz Shares Excitement For Her Daughter’s Beauty Brand Relaunch

T-Boz is a proud mama.

The award-winning TLC artist took to Instagram to give props and love to her daughter, Chase Anela Rolison, for the relaunch of her beauty brand, Anela Beauty.

T-Boz shared the celebratory news along with chic photos of Rolison looking stunning in her own makeup and a sample of various cruelty-free glosses from the line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Boz (@therealtboz)

“My Baby @chaserolison Is BACK With Her MakeUp Line @ShopAnelaBeauty. New EVERYTHING!!!!! Go Cop That!!! I Love It,” T-Boz proudly wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtags #MommiesLilHustler and #LikeMotherLikeDaughter.

The 21-year-old beauty entrepreneur relaunched her line on April 8. The highly anticipated revival features ultra-shiny glosses in five different hues, seamless blending lashes, an eyelash cleanser, and a “magical” precision eyeliner. The stylish iridescent holographic cosmetic bag is also on sale.

Rolison, who recently celebrated her 21st birthday, also shared two exciting announcements in two separate posts: the relaunch of her brand and its website.

“The website is finally up for Anela Beauty,” she wrote. ” I hope you guys enjoy.”

The hashtag #LikeMotherLikeDaughter rings true. T-Boz, whose real name is Tionne Watkins, launched her new beauty and wellness line called TLCBD in 2019. The product line consists of health and beauty products made from hemp-derived CBD and a full-spectrum oil to enhance overall wellness for users.

Rolison is the daughter of T-Boz, and rapper Mack 10. The entertainers married in 2000 before T-Boz filed for divorce in 2004. She claimed that the former Westside Connection member threatened her life several times. As a result, T-Boz received full custody of her daughter.

When T-Boz was diagnosed with sick-cell anemia, she was informed she wouldn’t be able to have children. Her daughter was a miracle.