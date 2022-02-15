‘My Sweet Valentine’: Tyrese’s Mother Has Died After A Battle With COVID-19 and Pneumonia

Fast & Furious actor and singer Tyrese got heartbreaking news on Valentine’s Day that his mother Priscilla Murray has died.

According to an Instagram message, Tyrese told his 15 million fans his mom’s fate after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia, and other health complications, according to reports.

He posted this message:

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away…..” Tyrese wrote on a social media post, accompanied by a video of him holding his mother’s hand.

“May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..”

Tyrese, 43, reportedly learned Feb. 5 that his mother was in the intensive care unit while he was on set of an undisclosed movie project. His mom was in a coma and battling COVID-19 and pneumonia, he shared.