Melanie Bonner Creates ‘MyClynz,’ A New Chemical-Removing Haircare Product Line

Originally published on Black Business News.



Meet Melanie Bonner, the founder and CEO of MyClynz, a Black-owned B2B haircare brand dedicated to removing harmful toxins from styling tools and hair pieces such as wigs, toupees, extensions, and braiding hair. Her patent-pending shampoo and haircare line, which is sold only in large containers to hair salons and barbershops, is specifically formulated to remove cancer-linked toxins such as lead and formaldehyde, which are often used in synthetic and human hair. Her products are so innovative and groundbreaking that she is currently a finalist for the 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact Award.

Bonner is one of the leaders and pioneers of a crucial movement toward safer beauty and elevated professional standards. In response to the alarming 2025 and 2026 Consumer Reports studies that revealed hazardous chemicals in synthetic and human braiding hair, she has developed a patent-pending solution to protect both consumers and beauty professionals.

By addressing these hidden dangers, her products ensure that individuals no longer have to choose between their beauty and their health. This mission is especially critical for vulnerable populations, including those ﬁghting cancer and/or living with alopecia, who rely on these hair pieces for conﬁdence and normalcy during difficult times.

Melanie comments, “Our mission is to actively work to protect and improve public health within our society and for future generations. No one—neither the professional stylist nor the client—should ever have to compromise their well-being for their appearance and confidence.”

The competition

In recognition of her impactful work, she is currently a top contender for the prestigious Entrepreneur of Impact award (vote for her here). This competition highlights leaders who are making a significant difference in their fields and communities. She is calling on beauty professionals and consumers to support her mission by casting a daily vote in the competition.

Everyone is encouraged to learn more about the health risks associated with conventional hairpieces and the solutions offered by the MyClynz brand. By voting for Melanie and MyClynz, readers can help shine a light on the broader movement toward safer beauty standards that society deserves.

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