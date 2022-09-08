New Orleans Rapper Mystikal Facing Life Sentence After Being Indicted on First-Degree Rape

According to The New Orleans Advocate, former No Limit Soldier rapper Mystikal was indicted this week on a charge of first-degree rape. If convicted, he will face a mandatory life sentence for an alleged attack on July 30 at his Prairieville residence in New Orleans.

Early last month, the New Orleans rapper was arrested on several charges following another sex-related crime. The 52-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was sitting in Ascension Parish Jail on charges of first-degree rape, simple robbery, felony domestic abuse by strangulation, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

A grand jury indicted him on nine additional criminal counts on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The rapper is charged with single counts of simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, illegal possession of Xanax, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to two indictments against him.

Mystikal’s attorney, Joel Pearce, stated, “It’s an indictment. It means nothing. We look forward to our day in court.”

Ascension police officials accused the Grammy-nominated artist of battering the alleged victim in a troubling encounter on July 30. He is suspected of taking her car keys while he held her against her will. They also claim Mystikal raped, strangled, and prayed with the woman to remove her “bad spirits.”

Drugs were also found in his home after he was picked up and arrested. His alleged victim stated that she saw a white crystalline substance in his residence.

Sex-related charges are not new to Mystikal. In 2004, he was accused of physically attacking his hairstylist. He served six years in prison and, upon his release, had to register as a sex offender.

The Shake Ya Ass rapper surrendered to police officials in 2017 after finding out a warrant for his arrest had been filed against him. This time, it was related to another allegation of rape and kidnapping at a Shreveport casino. The charges for that case were eventually dropped.