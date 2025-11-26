Legal by Kandiss Edwards NAACP Sues To Block Trump’s Dismantling Of ‘America’s Peacemaker’ Agency The NAACP contends the Trump administration is 'brazenly defying Congress' by eliminating the agency.







On Nov. 25, several branches of the NAACP and the Missionary Baptist Convention of Missouri filed a federal lawsuit to stop the dismantling of the Community Relations Service (CRS), a Department of Justice (DOJ) agency known as “America’s Peacemaker.”

The organization contends the Trump administration is “brazenly defying Congress” by eliminating an agency established via Title X of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964. According to CBS, the lawsuit alleges the administration circumvented legislative authority. Additionally, the slow dismantling of the agency was done without “public input.”

“Rather than pursue legislation to eliminate the agency, however, (the Justice Department) set out to destroy the Community Relations Service unilaterally,” the lawsuit stated. “Defendants did so behind closed doors, without notice or public input, and without consulting the communities that depend on the Community Relations Service.”

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson stated the closure continues a “crusade to undo all the progress that has been made since the civil rights era.” Furthermore, NAACP leadership asserts that eliminating the CRS threatens public safety and the nation’s ability to respond to increasing unrest.

In October 2025, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani denied a preliminary injunction sought by civil rights organizations, including the NAACP. The ruling permits the Department of Justice (DOJ) to proceed with the dissolution of the CRS. The CRS has historically functioned as the nation’s sole federal agency dedicated exclusively to mediating racial and ethnic conflict.

Judge Talwani’s ruling was a significant setback for groups attempting to save the agency. She agrees that the administration lacked the legal authority to unilaterally eliminate the office. However, she concluded the plaintiffs had not demonstrated irreparable harm to halt the immediate staff terminations, Jurist News reported. Following the decision, the DOJ proceeded with staff layoffs and office closures nationwide.

The Justice Department announced its intention to eliminate the CRS by 2026. The DOJ claims the move aligns with a broader reorganization plan and zero funding in the FY 2026 budget

Despite the court’s decision to allow staff reductions, plaintiffs maintain the larger legal fight continues. The NAACP trusts that the courts will ultimately find that the administration lacks the legal authority to discard the CRS permanently.

