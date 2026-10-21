Politics by Black Enterprise NAACP Partners With Former Vice President Kamala Harris For Midterm Town Halls These upcoming activations expand an extensive mobilization circuit







The NAACP announced a partnership with 49th Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris to direct national focus toward the approaching democratic turning point and mobilize voter turnout across key battleground regions ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson will join Harris to anchor critical community conversations. They will headline upcoming events in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Oct. 26, and Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 29. Each regional gathering will feature an intimate fireside chat that fosters civic engagement, highlights community leadership, and tackles systemic challenges facing marginalized voters.

This collaborative effort directly answers the urgent need for year-round mobilization, grassroots organizing, and robust voter education ahead of critical local, state, and national elections.

NAACP town halls talks will drive civic engagement and voter turnout

The upcoming town halls are the centerpiece of the organization’s comprehensive, nonpartisan voting rights strategy. Rather than treating civic outreach as a seasonal campaign duty, civil rights leaders emphasize sustained grassroots organizing and grassroots activism to build informed constituencies.

“The NAACP has been at the forefront of protecting voting rights and ensuring our communities have a voice in our democracy,” Johnson said in a press release provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Our work doesn’t begin or end on Election Day. From voter education to grassroots organizing, we remain committed to building informed, engaged communities. We look forward to continuing that work alongside Vice President Harris in Milwaukee and Atlanta.”

The events offer attendees nonpartisan voter education resources, direct access to local organizers, and practical steps for community involvement. For official guidance on voter registration status and regional voting procedures, voters can consult state election authorities or review information on the U.S. Election Assistance Commission Portal.

Detroit, Milwaukee and Atlanta are integral hubs?

Selecting Milwaukee and Atlanta underscores the strategic importance of urban hubs in defining national legislative balances. As historically pivotal battlegrounds, both metropolitan centers represent key mobilization zones where civil rights advocacy and robust community outreach directly shape democratic representation.

According to the NAACP website’s We the People Town Halls Hub, these upcoming activations expand an extensive mobilization circuit. The strategy builds directly on momentum from a Sept. 22, voter education gathering at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit, Michigan, where Detroit Branch President Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, Rev. Dr. Genetta Hatcher, and Vice President Harris led discussions.

To verify state voting information, voter enrollment tools, and regional logistics, voters can visit state portals such as the Georgia Secretary of State Elections Division or the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

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