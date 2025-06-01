News by Kandiss Edwards NAACP Demands Immediate Shutdown Of Elon Musk’s Controversial Supercomputer In Memphis The NAACP is calling out the supercomputer's environmental harms lack of regulation.







The NAACP is the latest entity to speak about Elon Musk’s “Colossus,” which is reportedly the world’s largest supercomputer, operating in the center of Memphis. The computer is used to train the artificial intelligence property GROK and operates using dozens of gas turbines.

The NAACP is calling out the supercomputer’s environmental harms lack of regulation. According to reports, Collosus is positioned in the middle of Boxtown, a predominantly Black, South Memphis community. Its location heightens residents’ risk to severe health issues related to the machine’s operation. Thus, the NAACP claims the project, powered by methane gas turbines, is emitting harmful pollutants without proper permits. The NAACP is calling for an emergency shutdown the supercomputer.

On May 29, the organization sent out a letter expressing its concerns and calling out the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) and Memphis Light Gas and Water’s (MLGW.) According to the statement, the project is seeking to circumvent the regulations imposed by the Clean Air Act. Instead of operating one large scale turbine, Colossus uses “35 [smaller] gas turbines.”

When xAI decided it wanted to sidestep the law and clean air standards that took decades to craft at a federal and local level, MLGW and SCDH did nothing. Indeed, xAI brought in at least 18 initial gas turbines so that it would seem as though there were smaller sources as opposed to one large source. However, that does not change the law, and this type of behavior is a clear violation. SCDH and MLGW should also carefully consider the message it sends when it allows xAI to evade rules meant to protect the community. Indeed, 35 gas turbines can emit between 1,200 and 2,000 tons of nitrogen-oxide per year. The Clean Air Act’s New Source Review captures this very type of activity. Yet, MLGW and SCHD are deciding to look away from xAI’s illegal activity and place resident’s health in jeopardy.

NAACP representatives are not the first to speak out about the health risk to Memphis residents. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the ire of Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson.

“It’s an actual gas plant in the middle of a neighborhood and you don’t need any permitting?” Pearson said. “Something has failed drastically and significantly with our system of checks and balances.”

He continued, “If you look at where these data centers are propping up, it’s always in poor communities.”

Easter Knox, who has lived in the Memphis area for 77 years, says she struggles with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Knox believes Musk’s financial position allows him to bypass concerns for public interest and safety.

“They got money. And they can do what they want to do, you know, without consulting us,” she told NBC news.

In response to the controversy xAI, states that it is in compliance with all applicable laws. The company has not been granted permits for operation. Yet, it has applied for permits for 15 permanent turbines, stating they will be equipped with pollution controls and used as backup power.

Local authorities, including the city’s health department, the mayor, and the Chamber of Commerce, initially indicated that permits were not required for the turbines’ first year of use.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Memphis Community Says Its Under Siege From Pollution Emitted By Elon Musk’s New Supercomputer