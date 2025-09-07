Legal by Mary Spiller NAACP Sues Missouri Over Special Session Redistricting Plan The NAACP is suing Missouri over a special redistricting session, arguing the plan is unconstitutional and threatens to silence Black voters’ voices.







The NAACP has filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri, challenging what it describes as an unlawful effort to redraw political maps that would weaken the voting influence of Black residents. The legal action, filed jointly with the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP, seeks to block a proposed special legislative session that the group argues violates both state law and constitutional protections.

“This case is about defending democracy and protecting the voice of every voter,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO. “The Missouri legislature’s attempt to force a rushed, unconstitutional redistricting process in a special session is a blatant effort to silence Black voters and strip them of their fundamental rights. We will not stand by while elected officials manipulate the system to weaken our power and representation.”

The lawsuit, filed Sept. 3, calls for immediate judicial intervention to prevent the governor and state lawmakers from advancing with the session. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People leaders argue that the proposed plan undermines the principle of fair representation and exacerbates the systemic barriers that already exist for Black communities in Missouri.

“Our communities already face systemic barriers to full participation in our democracy,” said Nimrod T. Chapel Jr., President of the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP. “This attempt to redraw maps behind closed doors and outside of regular order is nothing more than an attack on Black Missourians’ ability to choose leaders who reflect and respect their needs. We will use every tool at our disposal to stop it.”

The Missouri case follows a similar lawsuit recently filed by the NAACP against Texas, also challenging redistricting maps it says are unconstitutional. Both efforts, the organization argues, reflect a broader pattern of attempts to weaken the political power of Black voters across the country.

The NAACP emphasized that its mission remains rooted in the fight for racial equity, civic engagement, and fair representation. “We fight to ensure that democracy works for all,” the group said in its statement.

Founded on a legacy of grassroots activism, the NAACP said it continues to advocate and litigate in pursuit of equal rights and representation for Black Americans. The organization pledged to remain vigilant against efforts to undermine voter power and to push forward policies that ensure equity and opportunity for marginalized communities.

