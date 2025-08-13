Media by Mitti Hicks National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Selects Elise Durham As Next Executive Director Most people know Durham as the Assistant General Manager of Marketing, Communications, and Public Affairs for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, the busiest airport in the world.







During its 50th anniversary and convention in Cleveland, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) has selected Elise Durham as its next executive director. Durham, a longtime member of NABJ, was chosen after an intense selection process involving multiple reviews by the NABJ executive board and an ad hoc executive director search advisory committee.

Most people know Durham as the Assistant General Manager of Marketing, Communications, and Public Affairs for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, the busiest airport in the world. She oversees a multi-million-dollar portfolio and a team of at least 30 employees. Before that, Durham served as the communications director for former Atlanta Mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms and Andre Dickens.

“I am honored and ready to help lead NABJ into its next, most transformative chapter grounded in vision, advocacy, innovation, and love,” Durham said in a statement. “I often say that NABJ is the longest love affair I have ever had, and I am excited about what the future will bring.”

According to a news release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the judging panel scored candidates based on key measurements that reflect the executive director’s responsibilities.

Elise Durham’s NABJ Leadership Role Comes Amid Lack of Representation in Newsrooms

Durham’s leadership comes at a time when Black journalists are underrepresented in the newsrooms. According to the Pew Research Center, an estimated 6% of reporting journalists identify as Black. About half of all U.S. journalists (52%) say their news organization does not have enough diversity in terms of race and ethnicity.

In addition to little representation, pay continues to be an issue in newsrooms. A 2021 study of 14 unionized Gannett newsrooms showed that women and people of color make much less than the white men in their newsrooms. Women of color, for example, earned $15,727 less, or 73% of white men’s median salary.

There is some optimism that Durham’s leadership will help to close the gaps in representation and pay. The Florida A & M University alum and “NABJ baby,” she has raised tens of thousands of dollars for scholarships for the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists, where she currently serves as Parliamentarian. In her role as Executive Director of Strategic Communications for Morehouse College, she helped to raise $120 million for the school during a 5-year capital campaign.

Durham is expected to officially begin her position as NABJ executive director in the fall.

RELATED CONTENT: ELEVATING YOUR EXCELLENCE: Tarana Burke Led Activism Against Sexual Assault When It Wasn’t Socially Acceptable

