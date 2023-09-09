NABJ Members Propose Move To Bring Historic Organization To Philadelphia

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) has announced an initiative to bring the historic organization to Philadelphia.

According to NABJ, there are currently no certified chapters of the association in the city. However, a group of members are looking to change that. Philadelphia is the fourth-largest media market in the country, and Black journalists will benefit from the community membership provides. “We applaud the enthusiastic efforts and plans of this NABJ member-driven movement,” said NABJ President Ken Lemon. “The national organization supports this organic effort by local journalists to reconnect the NABJ Philadelphia chapter to its historic roots.” The association’s board of directors is slated to meet in the city next month to further cement the initiative.

Former Philadelphia chapter presidents are leading the charge for the proposed launch, including former Regional Director and NABJ 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Michael Days. “We are looking forward to working closely with NABJ to quickly develop a dynamic Philadelphia chapter with strong, formal ties to NABJ. That is our legacy; that is our mission,” he said. More than 4,000 Black journalists and media professionals are members of the organization, which prides itself on providing innovative, quality programs and services.

The association also advocates on behalf of its members to continue its commitment, which includes strengthening ties among Black journalists, student journalists, journalism educators, and media professionals, sensitizing all media to the importance of fairness in the workplace for Black journalists, expanding job opportunities and recruiting activities for veteran, young and aspiring Black journalists and media professionals while also providing professional development and training as well as fostering an exemplary group of professionals that honors excellence and outstanding achievements by Black journalist, and in the media industry as a whole, particularly when it comes to providing balanced coverage of the community and society at large.