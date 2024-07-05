Education by Shanique Yates NAF Continues Decades-Long Commitment To Preparing High Schoolers For The Future By Adding 38 New Academies Ahead Of Its 2024-25 School Year NAF announces the addition of 38 new academies for students across the nation ahead of its 2024-25 school year.









NAF has officially welcomed 38 new academies into its national network for the 2024-25 school year.

To better prepare students for the future, the national education non-profit allows high schoolers the opportunity to learn from career-focused teaching while also participating in work-based learning experiences. Open to high schools across the nation, the schools joining the NAF network have the option to either graduate from NAF’s meticulous Year of Planning (YOP) or Fast Track (FT) program.

“High schools enrolled in NAF’s emerging academy program gain access to a guided assessment process that informs and directs the work of advanced program planning and development, technical assistance from NAF, professional development, a full suite of resources, and NAF-developed, industry-validated curriculum,” read a statement of the news.

Since its inception in 1980, NAF has prepared high schoolers for the future through career-focused teaching and work-based learning. Through its programming, the scholars can explore various career options and create a plan for the future while also taking part in hands-on education that provides them with professional development unlike anything offered in traditional public schools.

From the NAF Academy of Finance operating out of New York City to spearheading hundreds of academies nationwide, NAF is focused on “growing industries including finance, hospitality, tourism, information technology, engineering, and health sciences.”

Additionally, NAF supports programs of studies aligned with the National Career Cluster Framework. In 2023, more than 113,000 students participating in NAF attended over 600 academies within the network. During that same year, 99% of NAF seniors graduated, and 89% of the students planned to attend college.

New academies participating in NAF during the 2024-25 school year include Beacher High School located in Mt. Morris, Michigan, Decatur High School in Federal Way, Washington, Miami Central Senior High School, Fayetteville, North Carolina’s Cape Fear High School and a host of others.

