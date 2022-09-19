Name Your Price On This AWS eBook Bundle

Since emerging on the tech scene 10 years ago, Amazon Web Services has exploded as a worldwide leader in the cloud arena. As of 2022, AWS Cloud is available in 87 zones and “27 geographic regions around the world, with announced plans for 21 more Availability Zones and 7 more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, and Israel,” among other countries.

With such a large presence in the cloud computing space, few things are as secure and sure as a career in AWS technology.



The six titles in this eBook series include Effective DevOps with AWS, Mastering AWS Security, AWS Administration: The Definitive Guide, Mastering AWS Lambda, Learning AWS, Second Edition and Practical AWS Networking.

The AWS Administration: The Definitive Guide comes with 10.5 hours of content that cover how to build a highly secure, fault-tolerant, and scalable cloud environment. Mastering AWS Lambda builds on the aforementioned course with ways how to construct cost-effective and highly scalable serverless applications using AWS Lambda.

The Practical AWS Networking course is your one-stop guide to learning all you need to know about AWS Networking. Gain an overview of all networking services available in AWS, and learn auto-scale instances based on the increase and decrease of the traffic, among other tools.



