Supermodel Naomi Campbell Stayed In Epstein's Orbit But Denies Ties With His Illegal Dealings Campbell had extensive email communication and access to Epstein and his personal team, including Ghislaine Maxwell and Lesley Groff.







Supermodel Naomi Campbell denies assisting Jeffrey Epstein in his sex-trafficking ring, as her name is revealed to be in the Epstein files over 300 times.

The world-renowned supermodel was acquainted with the billionaire pedophile for years before his death. However, attorneys for the supermodel claim her run-ins with the mogul ended once his predatory behavior was revealed, the New York Times reported. Campbell’s attorneys also insisted that had she seen any women in distress during her rendezvous with Epstein or on his island, she would have intervened.

“Prior to Epstein’s 2019 arrest in New York, my client knew nothing about his appalling criminal conduct,” Campbell’s lawyer Martin Singer wrote in the statement.



“If my client had ever encountered any young woman whom she thought was being victimized by Epstein, she would have personally taken immediate action to help her.”

He added that Ms. Campbell was living in Moscow from 2008 to 2013 and “she had no idea that Epstein was a registered sex offender.”



In a 2020 interview with People, the legendary supermodel shared she was “sickened” by the Epstein allegations.

Campbell’s response comes after new records were released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The law forced the U.S. Justice Department to make millions of pages of documents connected to Epstein’s network publicly available. The files include communication logs, event details, and contact lists that mention a wide range of individuals, including Campbell.

The Black Brit had extensive email communication with Epstein and his personal team, including Ghislaine Maxwell and Lesley Groff, his personal assistant. Though Campbell claims to have distanced herself after being made aware of Epstein’s crimes, documentation proves she continued contact after his 2008 conviction of soliciting a minor for prostitution. Records show exchanges about logistics such as travel and meeting arrangements.

“Email exchanges reflect that Ms. Campbell, 55, asked to fly on his private plane and said she would meet Mr. Epstein at his New York mansion. He was invited on her behalf to lavish events around the world. These plans were mostly coordinated through Mr. Epstein’s longtime assistant Lesley Groff,” according to The New York Times.

Some accounts suggest Epstein referenced Campbell when speaking with women at social events. She was also introduced to multiple unnamed victims of Epstein’s at various parties and social events, according to victim interviews.

To date, no evidence has been found that Campbell possessed intimate knowledge of Epstein’s operations. Instead, the documents suggest that her proximity, name, and likeness were being leveraged to make women in Epstein’s camp feel comfortable.

