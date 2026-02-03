Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trump Threatens To Sue Trevor Noah Over Epstein Island Joke: ‘I’m Going To Have Some Fun With You’ Donald Trump is threatening legal action against Trevor Noah for his Epstein island joke at the Grammys.







Donald Trump is threatening to sue Trevor Noah after the comedian included an Epstein Island joke about the president while hosting the Grammys Award ceremony.

While hosting the Feb. 1 Grammys, Noah joked about Trump’s Epstein ties and desires for Greenland, prompting Trump to issue a lengthy Truth Social threat afterward.

“That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” Noah said. “Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton.”

Trevor Noah takes another jab at Donald Trump #Grammys: “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton” pic.twitter.com/quUWEpX4NL — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026

But Trump called out the joke, claiming not “until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” he wrote. “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$.”

“Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” Trump added.

It’s 1:00 am and Donald Trump is awake furiously posting on social media about the Grammys. He says he’s suing Trevor Noah for joking about him being on Epstein island. What a snowflake!!! So much for free speech! pic.twitter.com/dy6qLHAHuf — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 2, 2026

Trump, who has a history of suing media outlets over coverage he calls defamatory, referenced his past lawsuits against ABC and CBS News — both of which ended in multimillion-dollar settlements — in his Truth Social threat to Noah. He has previously denied visiting Epstein’s island, claiming they fell out years before Epstein’s 2019 death in jail, and claimed he kicked Epstein out from Mar-a-Lago for “taking people that worked for me.”

However, the recent release of unredacted Epstein files, which reportedly includes over 5,300 documents with 38,000 references to Trump, his wife, and Mar-a-Lago, has sparked renewed criticism over his alleged ties to the late sex offender. Amid the files’ release, Trump is attempting to distance himself from the late sex offender, saying the two were never friends.

”Not only wasn’t I friendly with Jeffrey Epstein but, based upon information that has just been released by the Department of Justice, Epstein and a SLEAZEBAG lying ‘author’ named Michael Wolff, conspired in order to damage me and/or my Presidency,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“So much for the Radical Left’s hope against hope, some of whom I’ll be suing. Additionally, unlike so many people that like to ‘talk’ trash, I never went to the infested Epstein island but, almost all of these Crooked Democrats, and their Donors, did.”

RELATED CONTENT: White House Fuming Over Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Card On The Mall