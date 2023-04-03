Naomi Campbell Partners With BMW to Release First XM Model

Naomi Campbell and BMW have aligned their iconic brands to release the world’s first high-performance car with M HYBRID drive.

Robb Report notes that BMW tapped Campbell to help promote their “Dare to Be You” campaign as part of the BMW XM launch. As part of the launch, Campbell will release an “extravagant high-performance” model in 2023.

“The BMW M slogan, ‘Dare to be You,’ immediately appealed to me because it describes exactly the confident attitude that is necessary for progress and positive change,” Campbell said.

According to BMW, Campbell’s influence on design and aesthetics helped influence the brand’s next set of projects. Campbell also took to Instagram to share a video promoting the new luxury vehicle. The veteran supermodel stood in front of the “electrified M Power” car while sporting baggy blue jeans and a white tank top.

“It’s all about: DEDICATION. DETERMINATION. DRIVE. 🖤 @BMW @BMWM #BMWXM #DareToBeYou,” Campbell captioned her Instagram video.

Fans of the supermodel applauded her latest campaign.

“She’s an icon, a legend and she is the moment!!” one fan wrote.

“The original IT girl,” added another.

“Naomi Campbell is a woman who goes her own way unswervingly and has become not only a unique supermodel but also a fascinating personality,” said Jens Thiemer, BMW’s senior vice president of customer and brand.

“There are few people who can identify with the motto ‘Dare to be You’ as strongly as she can.”

The new car’s features include going zero-to-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, having a top speed of 168 mph and 590 ft-lbs of torque, and delivering 644 hp, the BMW Blog reports. By this fall, BMW will release a Label Red model up to 748 hpd.

The Red model is credited as the most powerful series-production vehicle approved for road use in the brand’s history and is expected to retail for $185,995.