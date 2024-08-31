Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Naomi Osaka Crushed After U.S. Open Loss, ‘My Heart Dies Every Time I Lose’ Naomi Osaka is heartbroken following her return to the U.S. Open where she suffered a second-round defeat to Karolina Muchova.







Naomi Osaka was left heartbroken following her return to the US Open where she suffered a second-round defeat to Karolina Muchova.

The decorated tennis champion, who won the title in 2018 and 2020, returned to the US Open after missing last year’s tournament following the birth of her daughter, Shai. Osaka, 26, had a strong start in the competition after beating Jelena Ostapenko in the first round, her first major win in over four years, BBC reports.

However, she was unable to overcome Czech player Muchova, losing 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) after failing to convert three set points to force a third set.

“It’s a little rough because I do take these losses really personally. It’s like a dramatic word, but I feel like my heart dies every time I lose,” Osaka said. “I’ve been trying to be more mature and learn and talk more about them.”

Prior to the U.S. Open, Osaka admitted to not feeling “like I’m in my body” since her return from maternity leave. She’s competed in the WTA Tour, Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the French Open this year, but has not gone beyond the quarter-finals of any event.

Despite the early exits, the four-time major winner described 2024 as a “learning year.”

“It’s been a little difficult because obviously, I can only gauge how I’m doing by results. Like, I feel faster. I feel better, but I lost in the second round. So it’s a little rough,” Osaka said.

“But, also, it’s been fun playing a lot of tournaments. It’s been a commitment for sure, but I’ve been able to go to different cities that I’ve never been to.”

While she didn’t win the competition, Osaka remains a champion in the fashion department with her eye-catching tennis uniforms sported on the court. She stole the show in one ensemble that matched the tennis balls she played with.

Naomi Osaka's U.S. Open outfit deserves an extra game point! 🎾💚 pic.twitter.com/zlzhNyCPYF — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) August 27, 2024

“Very cutesy,” one fan wrote.

“Literally obsessed,” added someone else.

Giant bows were the theme for Osaka’s fashion-forward looks which each featured a large-sized bow that flowed down her back and matching bows on her sneakers.

This is Naomi Osaka's world and we're just living in it pic.twitter.com/fiBfwIRQjk — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) August 29, 2024

Just in case you lose, why not look good while doing it?

RELATED CONTENT: Naomi Osaka’s Hana Kuma Production Company Secures Investment From The Players Fund