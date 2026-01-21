Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Naomi Osaka Takes Big Swing In Fashion With On-Court Appearance At Australia Open Osaka appeared on the court with an eye-catching outfit ahead of her match.







Naomi Osaka took a big swing in fashion at the Australian Open.

The tennis champion, who won the tournament in 2019 and 2021, paid tribute to her past victory and her daughter with a grand fashion statement. Ahead of her first-round match against Antonia Ruzic, the Japanese player arrived wearing a wide-brimmed hat, a parasol, and a veil as she appeared on court.

The iconic walk onto the tennis court caught the attention of spectators and the internet. While many players have broken away from the formulaic tennis skirt uniform, Osaka has taken things up a notch with a set all of her own.

The mother of one also paraded the “wun of one” outfit, designed by Robert Wun, to her Instagram.

The outfit also references fond memories of Osaka’s time in Melbourne Park.

According to NBC News, the hat and umbrella feature butterfly motifs, a reference to when one of the winged creatures landed on her during a 2021 match. As for her playing outfit, its mixture of blue and green represents her daughter, Shai, and her love of jellyfish.

“Honestly, it came together quite beautifully because I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived here,” Osaka said. “Then it just felt like everywhere I looked, the theme was water. Obviously, the walkout was like seeing the ocean and waves. I thought that it was really beautiful. Really amazing coincidence.”

Osaka has made the tennis courts her own runway in recent years, as fellow Black tennis stars have also expressed their femininity and strength through traditional outfits. Legends like Venus and Serena Williams have made the arenas their own fashion shows, showcasing their own style.

“When I look back at the players who came before me, I think about how those moments—those looks—have become memories that live forever,” Osaka explained to Vogue. “So much of the time, other people get to write our stories for us. This felt like a moment where I could write a little bit of my own.”

The outfit was not Osaka’s only win of the day as she triumphed over Ruzic 6-3, 3-6, and 6-4.

“When I was playing today, I just told myself, like, ‘Keep your head on the path. If she beats you, then that’s unfortunate. But, hey, at least you’re trending,” she wrote on social media.

Osaka, who is looking to secure her fifth Grand Slam title, playing next against Sorana Cirstea.