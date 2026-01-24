Sports by Ann Brown Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Australian Open With Abdominal Injury After Clash With Sorana Cîrstea 'I've had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match,' said Osaka.







Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury, ending her 2026 run before her scheduled third-round match in Melbourne.

Tournament officials confirmed that Osaka pulled out hours before she was set to face Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis at Rod Laver Arena, ESPN reports. The 28-year-old later indicated that the injury stemmed from her second-round match against Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea, a three-set victory that included a medical timeout late in the contest.

Naomi Osaka on her “really hard decision” to withdraw from the Australian Open 🗣️#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/X8lwasUZkI — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 24, 2026 “I’ve had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match,” wrote Osaka in an Instagram post. “I was so excited to keep going and this one meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart, but I can’t risk doing any further damage, so I can get back on the court.”

In a video, she explained she had “every intention to play” but the issues started during hr match with Cîrstea.

Osaka experienced discomfort during that match and briefly left the court before returning to finish the encounter. The issue worsened during warmups ahead of her third-round match, prompting the decision to withdraw rather than risk further injury. The condition was described as a left abdominal issue, similar to injuries she has dealt with earlier in her career.

Naomi Osaka unveiled an all new custom on court look with Nike and Hong Kong designer Robert Wun for her 1st round match at the #AusOpen2026 🎾 pic.twitter.com/AA4CmX94G7 — Myles David (@TunedIntoTennis) January 20, 2026

Osaka is a two-time Australian Open champion having won the title in 2019 and 2021. Osaka returned to full-time competition in 2024 after taking a 15-month break from tennis following the birth of her daughter, Shai, in July 2023.

Her second-round match against Cîrstea also drew attention for a tense post-match exchange. Osaka ultimately prevailed in three sets, Fox News reports.

With Osaka out, Inglis advanced by walkover and moved on to face world No. 2 Iga Świątek in the fourth round.

