Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nas Joins $5 Billion Expansion Project At Resorts World in Queens, ‘Let’s Bring The Future Home’ Nas has partnered with Resorts World on its $5.5 billion expansion in Queens, New York.







Nas is helping “bring the future home” through a new partnership with Resorts World as part of its $5.5 billion expansion in his hometown of Queens, New York.

Soon after Resorts World New York City submitted its $5.5 billion bid to the New York State Gaming Commission to build a world-class resort in Southeast Queens, Nas announced his involvement in the project on Instagram.

“History in the making. @ResortsWorldNYC bets it all on the World’s Borough,” Nas captioned his video announcement. “Let’s build something legendary for the commmunity. Let’s bring the future home. #ItsTime.”

The video features Nas walking through the casino as he narrates about the “future” Resorts World is bringing to Queens. He’s seen standing over a model of the expanded resort before the footage shifts to a live-action reenactment showcasing the look and atmosphere of the upcoming development.

Nas then opens a briefcase containing a commercial license application, which he signs while declaring, “It’s time to invest in us.” He’s met with applause from Resorts World executives, celebrating his official partnership in the venture.

“In Queens, the future is now,” Nas declares.

The bid was submitted just ahead of the June 27 deadline. The expansion aims to build on the resort’s 15-year legacy of community partnership with a 5.6 million-square-foot proposal that would grow the city’s only casino, create thousands of union jobs, and generate billions for education and transit for Southeast Queens.

“Fifteen years ago, Resorts World made a promise to turn this site into an economic engine for Southeast Queens, New York City, and New York State,” Genting America East President Robert DeSalvio said. “And we succeeded, now generating more casino revenues and taxes each year than any other commercial casino in the U.S. Today is a major milestone for us to propose the world-class Resorts World Integrated Resort and further commit to this partnership and provide new career opportunities and tax revenue almost immediately, as soon as July 2026.”