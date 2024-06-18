Uncategorized by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nas Bringing Classic 1984 Hip-Hop Film ‘Beat Street’ to Broadway Nas has teamed up with a creative team to bring a musical version of the 1984 cult classic "Beat Street" to Broadway.









Nas has teamed up with a creative team to bring a musical version of the 1984 cult classic “Beat Street” to Broadway.

The legendary Grammy Award-winning rapper appeared at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 14, for the 40th anniversary screening of “Beat Street,” where he made the announcement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The “Beat Street” musical will expand on the film’s plot and introduce new material that complements its musical numbers.

Nas, real name Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, will be tasked with expanding on music from the film’s soundtrack for the musical, which includes penning new tracks for the Broadway show. He will serve as a producer alongside Arthur Baker, who was a co-producer, composer, and music producer of the original film, Michael Holman, associate producer of the original film, and Richard Fearn.

Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott of ShowTown Productions will executive produce the musical. Additional creative team members have yet to be announced but are expected in the coming weeks.

The musical will serve as Nas’s entry into the theater space after a variety of stints directing, composing, and producing films and television shows, such as Showtime’s “The Supreme Team” and Netflix’s “The Get Down.”

“Beat Street wasn’t just a film – it spread the revolution of hip-hop culture throughout the country and the world. It left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of young artists and creating new hip-hop fans alike,” Nas said.

“It’s a thrill for me to join the creative team of Beat Street, bringing the raw energy of hip-hop into the fabric of Broadway. It’s an honor to breathe new life into this iconic work and celebrate its enduring legacy.”

The “Beat Street” film follows the journey of a graffiti artist, a DJ, and a break-dancer in the South Bronx as they navigate the emerging hip-hop scene birthed in the New York City borough.

Starring Rae Dawn Chong, Gus Davis, and Jon Chardiet, with a soundtrack that included music by Harry Belafonte and Baker, the film became a classic in hip-hop culture. With guest appearances by prominent artists of the era, like Doug E. Fresh, DJ Kool Herc, and Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force, “Beat Street” would help shape hip-hop culture and introduce the music genre to a growing audience of fans. The soundtrack celebrated the first wave of hip-hop icons, including Grandmaster Melle Mel & the Furious Five, Jazzy Jay, the Treacherous Three with Doug E. Fresh, Afrika Bambaataa, and more.

RELATED CONTENT: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Honored At The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards