Nas To Perform In Las Vegas To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of ‘Illmatic’

This summer, Nas will perform in Las Vegas to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Illmatic, backed by a live orchestra.

The announcement was posted on the AEG Presents Las Vegas Instagram account.

The “Made You Look” emcee will perform at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 29, Aug. 31, and Sept. 1. The Las Vegas Philharmonic will be the backing band for the Queens-bred lyricist. Tickets are slated to go on sale Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Pacific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AEG Presents Las Vegas (@aegpresentslv)

In a written statement to Billboard, Nas said, “Las Vegas has always served as a creative outlet for my music, and these performances will take that to the next level. I am excited to partner with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring this first-of-its-kind performance to Encore Theater and to showcase my music to my fans in Las Vegas in a whole new way.”

All the shows start at 8 p.m. Ticket, which start at $69.95, can be purchased on the Wynn Las Vegas website.

AEG Presents Las Vegas SVP Bobby Reynolds said: “We could not be more thrilled to welcome Nas to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for this historic collaboration with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to celebrate one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever made. Marrying Nas’ legendary catalog with the unparalleled sound of the Las Vegas Philharmonic Is guaranteed to be an unforgettable and must-see experience for all Nas fans, and there is no venue more perfect in Las Vegas for this collaboration or a better place to be this Labor Day Weekend for entertainment than Encore Theater.”

Nas, considered one of the greatest lyricists in the game, continues to churn out the hits 30 years after his debut. He won his first Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Album for King’s Disease.

Earlier this year, Nas announced a partnership with Resorts World and its casino expansion in Queens, New York. The plan to redevelop the property will cost $5 billion.

RELATED CONTENT: Las Vegas Aces Players Awarded $100K Las Vegas Tourism Sponsorship Deal, Prompting WNBA Investigation