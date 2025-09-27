Nas Scores Queens, NY, Casino Win As Jay-Z’s Times Square Bid Gets Knocked Down

Barely a week after former rival Jay-Z lost a bid to open a casino in Times Square in Manhattan, Queensbridge native Nas learned that the community board had unanimously approved his bid to expand the Resorts World Casino in Queens.

According to AllHipHop, the “Hip-Hop is Dead” recording artist was successful in getting the board to approve a $5.5 billion expansion that will make it the largest in the United States. After getting a 6-0 vote from the Queens Community Advisory Committee, the Resorts World New York City expansion will appear near the Aqueduct racetrack. An entertainment complex will also be built featuring a 7,000-seat venue, 2,000 hotel rooms, and more than 30 dining spots.

The expansion will also include 3,000 units of workforce housing, over 50 acres of new parkland, with upgraded transit connections to JFK Airport and Manhattan. The $50 million commitment will help launch the Genting Innovation Campus, a wellness center and a STEAM institute aimed at youth in Southeast Queens.

Page Six reported that Robert DeSalvia, president of the gaming and hospitality group, Genting Americas East, released a written statement after the committee revealed its decision.

“On behalf of the entire Resorts World team, I want to thank the Community Advisory Committee for recognizing the impact we will have not only on Queens but all of New York City and State.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the large number of residents, partners, and supporters who touted this project, without a single person speaking against it. This is a testament to our mission — solidified over the last 15 years — to be the best neighbor possible here in Queens.”

Another Queens legend, NBA champion Kenny “The Jet” Smith, is also involved in the project and is backing “The Jet Center,” a state-of-the-art sports and media complex that will serve as the centerpiece of the Resorts World Innovation Campus.

