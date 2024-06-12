News by Shanique Yates Chicago Gears Up For Second Annual NASCAR Street Race Spectacular Amidst anticipation and community engagement, NASCAR announces its return to Chicago for the second annual Chicago Street Race.









NASCAR is returning to Chicago for a second year with its NASCAR Chicago Street Race, following a successful debut in the summer of 2023. The race, as part of NASCAR’s year-round commitment to the Chicago community, has listened to fan feedback to enhance this year’s race weekend experience.

Julie Giese, President of Chicago Street Race, said, “We live, work, and volunteer in this community 365 days a year, so it’s incredibly important for us to ensure that this race not only promotes Chicago as a global tourism destination but also provides a can’t-miss experience for all Chicagoans.”

To cater to a broader audience, NASCAR has introduced single-day and youth ticket pricing, including $45 admission for children 12 and under. Additionally, a newly crafted “kids zone” will offer interactive games and activities for the entire family.

“We look forward to building on the momentum of our inaugural NASCAR sports and entertainment event,” said Giese. “This year’s race weekend is guaranteed to deliver another unforgettable experience for Chicagoans of all ages.”

Last year, the race injected a whopping $108.9 million into the Chicago community and generated $23.6 million in media value for the city while also creating 750 job opportunities for residents.

“NASCAR is proud to be part of the Chicago community year-round, and we are thrilled to partner with organizations and nonprofits across the city to create meaningful impact in every Chicago neighborhood,” said Giese.

Beyond just the race, NASCAR is extending its footprint in other areas of the city by partnering with organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, Chicago Public Schools, All Kids Bike, After School Matters, the Chicago Park District, and others. The competitive racing sport has also invested roughly $2 million in the same community-based organizations over the course of the year.

“The Chicago Street Race is a prime opportunity for companies to enhance their brand visibility, reputation, and market reach,” said NASCAR Chief Sales Officer Jeff Wohlschlaeger. “Each partnership package is customizable based on the goals and objectives of the company.”

The two-day sporting and entertainment event will take place in Grant Park on July 6 and 7.

