Kobe Bryant To Be Honored by Daughter Natalia LA Dodgers Game

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, will get a moment to honor her dad.

On Friday, Sept. 1, Natalia will be at LA’s Dodgers Stadium to throw out the first pitch before the hometown Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves. According to Bleacher Report, Natalia’s pitch is a tribute to her father’s legacy as it comes when the Dodgers are celebrating “Los Angeles Lakers Night.”

Join us for a special @Lakers Night on 9/1 with Natalia Bryant throwing out the ceremonial first pitch! 💙💜💛 pic.twitter.com/qubx0UiKD4 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2023

Since Kobe Bryant’s death in 2020, the Los Angeles community has continued to embrace the Bryant family and honor the NBA star’s legacy as often as possible. Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas along with seven others on January 26, 2020. Bryant retired in 2016 after spending his entire Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bryant family has participated in several events for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, Bleacher Reportnoted.

“Mamba League Invitational– thank you to everyone that came out to support, play, and show love for Kobe and our family at the 1st Mamba League Invitational,” Vanessa captioned a slideshow of photos and videos from the event. Sending so much love to everyone that played, coached and worked on this 2- day event to make it so special.”

The Bryants recently celebrated what would have been the five-time NBA champion’s 45th birthday on August 23. “Happy Birthday Daddy❤️,” Natalia wrote in a brief message to her dad on Instagram. “Happy 45th birthday, baby. I love you always & forever,” Vanessa Bryant wrote to her late husband.

Earlier this year, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters attended an unveiling of a permanent installment of her late husband’s feet and handprints outside the TCL Chinese Theatre. Natalia honored her father with a speech following the unveiling, which marked the first cement engraving of an athlete at the theatre.