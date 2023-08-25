Natalie Hudson To Become State of Minnesota’s First Black Chief Justice in October

Natalie Hudson has made a name for herself in Minnesota.

On Wednesday, she was announced as the state’s first Black Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. According to NBC News, Hudson will lead the court when Chief Justice Lorie Gildea retires in October.

“Justice Hudson is one of our state’s most experienced jurists. She has a strong reputation as a leader and consensus builder,” said Gov. Tim Walz, who promoted the Chief Justice. “I am confident that she will advance a vision that promotes fairness and upholds the dignity of all Minnesotans.”

In the same statement, Hudson said, “This is a tremendous responsibility that I approach with humility and resolve, seeking to continue the work of my predecessors in administering one of the best state court systems in the nation, and always seeking to deliver the most accessible, highest-quality court services for the citizens of Minnesota.”

According to her website, Justice Hudson began her legal career in 1982 working as a staff attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services. She shifted into employment law and general civil litigation in 1986 where she worked as an associate attorney at Robins, Zelle, Larson & Kaplan, a law firm presently known as Robins Kaplan.

Hudson worked as an Assistant Dean of Student Affairs at Hamline University School of Law before serving as the St. Paul City Attorney. In 1994, she practiced in the Criminal Appellate Division of the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General.

Throughout her career, Hudson has built an extensive list of relationships with judges, attorneys, litigants, and diverse communities. As longtime residents of the Twin Cities, she and her husband, former pastor, Reverend Willie Hudson, have mentored youth and been active in local churches for more than 30 years.

Hudson also speaks to community and civic groups about the state’s judicial system and its dedication to the citizens of Minnesota.