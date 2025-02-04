Atlanta Woman Accused Of Scamming Money From People For ‘Hardship Grants’

An Atlanta woman allegedly promised multiple individuals that for a fee, she could get them money via “hardship grants.” Instead, nearly two dozen people say they paid Natasha Hodge for help—and never got a dime in return.

WSB-TV Atlanta interviewed at least 23 people in seven states who claim they have been fleeced by Hodge, a DeKalb County tax preparer and business owner.

Mary Hoyle needed money to help pay for her son’s cancer treatments. After discovering her son’s diagnosis, “I started learning a lot of things were not covered,” Hoyle told WSB-TV’s Justin Gray.

She hoped Hodge would help. Hoyle was promised money but has not gotten anything in over a year. Her son has died in September 2024.

Arlene Ingram said she could not work after being injured in a serious car accident. Hodge was allegedly supposed to get Ingram, who was living off credit cards and Social Security, $250,000.

WSB-TV’s investigative team reviewed dozens of text messages revealing Hodge informing Ingram, Hoyle, and others how simple the process of obtaining ‘hardship grants’ was.

With each fee paid to Hodge through payment apps, the people looking for the funds would get access to more money. There was even an incentive to encourage others to apply as they would receive more grant money from each person they recommended to Hodge.

None of the “applicants” received any money, and collectively, Hodge is believed to have received more than $10,000 while promising clients more than $5.6 million in grants.

Hodge shut the door on WSB-TV’s investigative team when it asked about her alleged actions. She repeatedly contacted the team and demanded that she not be included in this story.

An FBI spokesperson informed WSB-TV that is aware of the allegations but could not comment.

