National Action Network Launches March On Wall Street For Economic Justice

Thousands are expected to march in New York City on Aug. 28, from Foley Square to Wall Street, to call for an economy that benefits everyone, not just the wealthy few. Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network is teaming up with labor and community leaders to host the March on Wall Street for Economic Justice.

In conjunction with the march, Friends of the Movement (FotM) will launch two historic platforms — the National Buycott Registry and the Black Wall Street Ticker — to serve as permanent displays promoting conscious spending to the general public.

The march aims to encourage Black Americans and their allies to spend their dollars with trusted merchants rather than corporations that pull back from equity initiatives, such as DEI rollbacks by Disney, Target, Google, Meta, and Amazon. The Black Wall Street Ticker will track and display progress in real time via FotM’s Voter Wallet, ushering in a new era where economic actions are not just symbolic, they are measurable, benchmarked, and visible.

Dr. Charles Walker Jr., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of FotM Global Inc., is one of the leaders driving the movement. His FotM data systems power the National Buycott Registry, the Black Wall Street Ticker, and the Voter Wallet, ensuring that conscious spending is tracked and turned into real impact within the communities being marginalized.

Alongside him is Dr. Jamal Bryant, pastor, activist, and spokesperson for TargetFast.org, a national campaign urging corporations to uphold equity and justice. With FotM as its reporting backbone, TargetFast shows how grassroots accountability can be amplified through cutting-edge technology.

Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), will join the National Action Network and other labor and community leaders for the March on Wall Street. AFGE is pushing back against the privatization of government services and the outsourcing of federal jobs, following Donald Trump’s executive orders at the start of his second term that barred federal agencies from contracting with companies supporting DEI practices.

“The Trump administration is implementing these mass cuts to reward his billionaire supporters with government contracts. Putting Wall Street profit over people,” AFGE declared.

“We’re also fighting for fair pay for our work. Rents, groceries, and healthcare cost more while wages stay low. That’s why we’re going to the place where the money moves — Wall Street.”

In addition to taking part in the Aug. 28 march, consumers can register with the National Buycott Registry to see their choices reflected on the Black Wall Street Ticker. Merchants can also join the database and be featured on the Ticker as part of the businesses driving conscious spending.

