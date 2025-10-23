It’s National ADHD Awareness Month: Tap Into These Helpful Apps

The statistics around ADHD diagnoses in Black communities mimic many other disabilities that impact Black lives disproportionately. Roughly 15.5 million adults have ADHD. About 7 million children in the United States are diagnosed with ADHD between the ages 3 and 17, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Black children have a higher percentage of diagnoses than most racial groups.

With National ADHD Awareness Month well underway, a a growing number of adults, parents, and caregivers are seeking treatment and coping methods.

Here are six solid ADHD-specific apps.

Keep in mind that no single app will cure ADHD. A well‑chosen digital tool can add a boost of structure, insight, and steadiness to your routines. Try a couple. See which one clicks with your attention style. Think of them as sidekicks to complement the strategies you have received from medical professionals and coaches.

Inflow

Built around cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) techniques, Inflow is an app that aims to sharpen focus, improve planning, and curb procrastination for both adults and adolescents with ADHD. Developed by clinicians, the app presents itself as a “science‑based” tool. It’s available on iOS as well as through its website. In addition to CBT‑based content, Inflow offers psycho‑education, interactive modules, and a community space. It is an all‑in‑one resource for ADHD users.

Forest

Forest, a focus‑timer that doubles as a game, is designed to keep phones out of the way and boost motivation for any task. The setup works well for work study sessions or any activity that benefits from bursts of attention. Offered on both iOS and Android, Forest mixes cues with gamified rewards to curb distractions and encourage longer uninterrupted stretches of productivity.

TickTick

TickTick bundles reminders, priority tags, and a calendar into one package. It proves handy for sketching out schedules, breaking down assignments, and monitoring upcoming deadlines. Available across iOS, Android, and web browsers, it also hooks into a range of third‑party services.

(Photo: FatCamera/Getty Images)

Bearable

Bearable serves as a symptom‑tracking, habit‑logging tool that maps behaviors onto states. It works well on charting moods, symptoms, routines, and possible triggers for anyone with ADHD. Users regularly log details, ranging from symptoms and mood shifts to sleep quality and medication dosage. Available on iOS and Android, under a freemium model, the app helps users spot patterns.

Focus To-Do

Focus To‑Do pairs a Pomodoro‑style timer with tools that deliver a compact solution for anyone who thrives on time‑boxing. It’s especially helpful for those who respond well to short work bursts, slipping easily into a day at the office, a study marathon or a mountain of looming tasks. The app runs on both iOS and Android, offering a mix of functionality and premium upgrades. By chopping work into bite‑sized intervals and inserting breaks, it dovetails nicely with the ebb and flow of ADHD attention rhythms.

Due

Due, a reminder‑and‑timer application, acts as a safety net for the forgetful or anyone who needs that extra nudge to keep the day on track. It bundles auto‑snooze, lightning‑quick task entry, and alerts that refuse to be ignored. Whether it’s a grocery list, a looming deadline or a morning routine the app keeps slip‑ups at bay. On iOS, it’s been crowned the reminder app in Healthline’s ADHD app roundup. Its stripped‑down design, paired with nudges, makes it a solid companion for managing your life.

RELATED CONTENT: Classroom to Camera: Dr. Karen Baptiste Is Dismantling the Preschool-To-Prison Pipeline