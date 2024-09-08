News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman National Baptist Convention Elects New President Despite Controversy The result marked an end to the controversial leadership election.







The National Baptist Convention USA (NBCUSA) has elected a new president of the largest Black Protestant denomination in the United States.

The convention took place in Baltimore from Sept. 2 to 5. According to the Daily Journal, the controversial election only had Rev. Boise Kimber on the ballot. With a vote of 1,744 to 794, the senior pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven, Connecticut, has become the congregation’s 19th president.

However, the beginnings of Kimber’s tenure will seek to soothe tensions within the congregation. Before his appointment, potential candidates could not run due to not qualifying, leading to confusion on the NBCUSA’s future leadership.

Despite the high stakes, his confirmed win marked a fragile end to the issue. In his speech, Kimber announced that he would embark on a “listening tour” to hear all members’ concerns in light of the controversy.

Outgoing president Rev. Jerry Young also addressed fellow members in a farewell speech on the last day of the convention. Young held the position for 10 years. Moreover, the convention featured prominent public figures, such as Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, to speak to attendees.

The congregation has remained vocal on political issues throughout the decades, such as civil and voting rights. However, despite its work advancing justice and outreach, its growth for the next generation remains at risk. Although still boasting between 5.2 and 7.5 million members, its inability to attract younger attendees draws its relevance into question.

“Our biggest challenge is not Boise Kimber. And at this point, it’s not even the shenanigans of the board,” said Chicago pastor Rev. Alvin Love ahead of the convention, per USA Today. “Our challenge now is building up enough excitement among our people to even want to come to Baltimore.”

While they hope to sustain and elevate their influence within the Black community, this new era of leadership must rid of the stains the controversy set in.