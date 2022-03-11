National Bestselling Authors Launch Social Media Campaign To Inspire Generational Success Amongst Black Women

The co-authors of the national bestseller, “The Little Black Book Of Success: Laws of Leadership for Black Women,” Marsha Haygood, Elaine Meryl Brown, and Rhonda Joy McLean, are giving back to the community by sharing career advice and mentorship.

The trio has launched a social media campaign in which they share tidbits of wisdom through infographics–a synopsis of sorts from their book–as advice for the next generation of Black women entrepreneurs, business owners, and workers alike.

“When we first wrote our book, our goal was to have an impact on as many women of color as possible,” the women said, according to Amsterdam News.

“We curated book signings and events across the country. However, once the pandemic began, it put a halt on our plan. We had to quickly think of the best way to still empower women, even more so during these troubling times. We began doing more virtual events and coaching, and now in honor of Black History Month we have used our social media to push the messages we would usually share in person for women to take in and share with others.”

The infographics provide valuable direction for Black women looking to learn how to navigate their career to reach new heights on topics such as knowing one’s worth, speaking up within the work environment, and knowing how to use one’s power. The media graphics include the likes of award-winning professor Nikole Hannah-Jones; Ursula Burns, the first Black woman CEO of Xerox; and civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer.

Apart from invaluable business advice, the women offer virtual meetings, webinars, workshops, seminars, “Lunch-and-Learns,” motivational speaking engagements, and presentations to corporations, companies, organizations, non-profits, colleges, and universities, according to their website.

“We hope this is an initiative we can continue to push, even as in-person events return. Our goal is to propel and help as many Black women as possible enhance their professional and personal lives.”