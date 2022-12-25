National Black Caucus of State Legislators Elects Rep. Laura Hall (Al) As New National President

The National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) elected Representative Laura Hall to serve as the 15th National President.

The elections were held during the NBCSL 46th Annual Legislative Conference on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., according to a press release.

“As I prepare to take the helm as President of NBCSL, I will continue to advance this organization forward, making sure we remain focused on the communities we represent, said newly elected NBCSL President Rep. Hall, “Ensuring our voices as Black state legislators are heard and we are indeed the ‘Voices for the States.’”

NBCSL holds elections every two years to select new leadership. Along with the election of the new president, other Executive Committee officers–Rep. Harold Love (TN), President-Elect, Sen. Raumesh Akbari (TN), Vice President, Rep. Vivian Flowers (AR), Secretary, Rep. Toni Rose (TX), Financial Secretary, and Sen. Gerald Neal (KY), Parliamentarian.

“I am extremely proud to pass the torch of leadership to my dear friend and colleague, Rep. Laura Hall,” said current NBCSL President Billy Mitchell, “I know that she will take this organization to even greater heights under her leadership. I want to also congratulate the members of the newly elected Executive Committee. I look forward to the work that each of you will do.”

Representative Hall will officially take on the role as NBCSL President in January of 2023. Under her leadership, she plans to continue work on protecting voter rights, women’s rights, and increasing the engagement of NBCSL members and corporate partners.

About National Black Caucus of State Legislators

NBCSL is the nation’s premier organization exclusively serving the interests of African American state legislators. With more than 700 members collectively representing over 60 million Americans, NBCSL serves as a national network, advocate and catalyst for public policy innovation, information exchange, and joint action on critical issues. Visit nbcsl.org to learn more.