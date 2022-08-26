 National Civil Rights Leaders to Outline the Debt of Justice on 59th Anniversary of March On Washington

Center for Jewish History, NYC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

On Sunday, August 28, the 59th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the leaders of the nation’s most prominent civil rights organizations will outline the debt of justice that remains outstanding, and the policy priorities that must be achieved before the next anniversary arrives.

A virtual media briefing will take place, via Zoom, at 2pm Eastern Time. Email tcandori@nul.org or  tcullen@ActumLLC.com to receive a link.

Nearly six decades after the nation’s most significant mass demonstration for political and economic justice, many of the goals of the 1963 March remain unmet. The civil rights leaders will outline a path to the 6oth anniversary of the March that meets those goals, including secure voting rights and a stable democracy and full access to economic and social opportunities.

Scheduled to take part in the briefing are the leaders of the National Urban LeagueNational Action Network (NAN), the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, NAACPLawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Legal Defense Fund (LDF)The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and National Council of Negro Women (NCNW).

 WHAT:                Media briefing on policy agenda for civil rights, democracy, and economic opportunity WHO:                   Marc H. Morial, President and CEO, National Urban League                              Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President, National Action Network                              Melanie Campbell, President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and                                 convener, Black Women’s Roundtable                              Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP                              Damon Hewitt, President and Executive Director, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights                              Under Law                              Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel, Legal Defense Fund                              Maya Wiley, President and CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights                              Dr. Thelma Thomas Daley, Chair, National Council of Negro Women

WHEN:                 Sunday, August 28, 2pm EDTWHERE:               Zoom

R.S.V.P.:              tcandori@nul.org or tcullen@ActumLLC.com

Black Enterprise is a black-owned multimedia company. Since the 1970s, its flagship product Black Enterprise magazine has covered African-American businesses with a readership of 3.7 million.

