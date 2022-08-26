National Civil Rights Leaders to Outline the Debt of Justice on 59th Anniversary of March On Washington

On Sunday, August 28, the 59th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the leaders of the nation’s most prominent civil rights organizations will outline the debt of justice that remains outstanding, and the policy priorities that must be achieved before the next anniversary arrives.

A virtual media briefing will take place, via Zoom, at 2pm Eastern Time. Email tcandori@nul.org or tcullen@ActumLLC.com to receive a link.

Nearly six decades after the nation’s most significant mass demonstration for political and economic justice, many of the goals of the 1963 March remain unmet. The civil rights leaders will outline a path to the 6oth anniversary of the March that meets those goals, including secure voting rights and a stable democracy and full access to economic and social opportunities.

Scheduled to take part in the briefing are the leaders of the National Urban League, National Action Network (NAN), the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, NAACP, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Legal Defense Fund (LDF), The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and National Council of Negro Women (NCNW).

WHAT: Media briefing on policy agenda for civil rights, democracy, and economic opportunity



WHO: Marc H. Morial, President and CEO, National Urban League

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President, National Action Network

Melanie Campbell, President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and

convener, Black Women’s Roundtable

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP

Damon Hewitt, President and Executive Director, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights

Under Law

Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel, Legal Defense Fund

Maya Wiley, President and CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Dr. Thelma Thomas Daley, Chair, National Council of Negro Women

WHEN: Sunday, August 28, 2pm EDT



WHERE: Zoom

R.S.V.P.: tcandori@nul.org or tcullen@ActumLLC.com