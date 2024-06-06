Events by Stacy Jackson National Civil Rights Museum Celebrates Juneteenth Community Day With Free Museum Entry Community Day visitors will experience an entertaining day at the museum full of history and health resources.









The National Civil Rights Museum commemorates the third year of Juneteenth as a federal holiday by offering free admission to all visitors as part of its Community Day.

On June 19, the museum invites all guests to explore the holiday’s roots and significance and stories of the arduous journey toward universal liberation. As stated in its official press release, the museum’s objective is to focus on health equity to facilitate easier access to health resources while dismantling the societal biases surrounding the provision of care for communities of color.

Join us as we honor Juneteenth as a Community Day with FREE museum admission!



We welcome all visitors to revisit the origins and importance of the holiday and the stories of hard-fought freedom since its origin. https://t.co/2SN5kZBNhR pic.twitter.com/IHOWY1IiUD — NatCivilRightsMuseum (@NCRMuseum) May 24, 2024

Museum President Dr. Russ Wigginton emphasized the connection between freedom and economic empowerment, stating, “In today’s terms, we see freedom is tied directly to economic empowerment, and as individuals, our health is our wealth.”

Various community partners will be present to offer immunization shots and health screenings. The Tennessee NFL Alumni Association, in collaboration with TN CEAL at Meharry Medical College, will provide information on healthy lifestyles, free vaccinations, screenings, and giveaways. A blood drive hosted by Vitalant will also feature the Methodist Sickle Cell Center and the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee as they raise awareness and offer resources related to sickle cell anemia, a genetic condition that Healthline previously noted disproportionately affects Black people in the U.S.

Furthermore, the Alpha Alpha Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will be on hand to facilitate voter registration and provide information about voter eligibility.

From 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM, guests can enjoy food trucks, family-friendly activities, a live DJ, live radio remotes, and recorded messages highlighting the importance of Juneteenth.

The National Civil Rights Museum, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, aims to “chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights, serving as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.”

Free admission to Juneteenth Community Day, sponsored by Ford Philanthropy, is available on a first-come basis. According to the museum’s website, WLOK will broadcast live from the museum from 10:00 AM to noon.

