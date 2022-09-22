National Leaders Marked Historic Convening of the White House United We Stand Summit

Leaders of national organizations representing racial and ethnic groups targeted by violent extremists convened at the White House for the United We Stand summit.

In May, the National Action Network (NAN), Anti-Defamation League (ADL), National Urban League (NUL), Asian Americans Advancing Justice — AAJC and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) urged President Biden to convene such a summit against hate-fueled attacks. The request came after the devastating attack in Buffalo, which was the latest in a string of extremist attacks in Oak Creek, Charleston, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Poway, and El Paso. The United We Stand summit, held on the 59th Anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, demonstrated that most Americans remain steadfastly against this violence, highlighted community efforts to combat it, and saw the announcement of federal efforts to advance national unity.

“After Buffalo was added to the long list of atrocities against Black, Latino, Jewish, and Asian Americans, we came together and called on President Biden to host a White House summit to combat this rash of violent attacks,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network (NAN).

“Today [Thursday], the President answered that call — showing that what unites us is indeed greater than what divides us. This must not be, however, a one and done event. We cannot leave the White House this evening and say we have done our part to combat hate. This must be Day One in a renewed effort to squash violent extremism of all forms.”

“At the White House, we heard firsthand from people most affected by extremism and hate, from leaders of anti-hate and civil society organizations looking to stop extremism, and our nation’s President and Vice President, who are committed to standing with us,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

“It was a frank discussion about the impact of antisemitism, racism, anti-AAPI hate and all forms of bigotry but also refreshingly bipartisan which was crucial: prejudice is not a partisan issue. The message these individuals and organizations shared was not just one of resilience, but of hope. While this event was an important step forward, the work doesn’t end here. We all need to step up and continue to work every day to keep communities safe and prevent hate-fueled violence.”

“For decades, communities of color, religious and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ persons, women and others have been the target of verbal, emotional, and physical violence of white supremacists and extremists,” said Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League.

“The National Urban League and four other civil rights leaders called for today’s summit to create a space for survivors, experts, and leaders across the country to discuss long-term solutions to fighting these threats head-on. On behalf of the Urban League movement and its 92 affiliates, we thank President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Ambassador Susan Rice for answering our call and for their continued efforts to combat hate and safeguard our democracy. We stand ready to work with this Administration and our partners around the country to produce meaningful solutions to reduce these threats now and into the future.”

“We commend the Biden administration for bringing communities across the nation together to engage in conversations on combatting hate-motivated violence, supporting healing, and building a shared vision for a more united America,” said John C. Yang, president and executive director at Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC.

“As we honor the resilience of our communities, we appreciate the administration’s commitment to action to develop and further strengthen a wide range of federal response to confront hate and provide support to communities impacted by hate. We hope that today’s [Thursday’s] summit will catalyze greater individual and community engagement in addressing hate and look forward to continued work with the administration, executive agencies, and many others to protect our communities and help all communities to thrive.”

“As we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month and recognize Latino history, contributions, and heritage, others continue to target us with hateful acts,” said Sindy Benavides, LULAC national chief executive officer.

“However, we know we’re not alone in this fight.”

“African Americans, Asian Americans, Jews, Muslims, Native Americans, and LGBTQ+ Americans have all been targeted as well. That’s why I’m proud to stand at the White House alongside organizations representing all of these communities today. We are here because our power comes from working together and supporting each other against our common enemy: hate-fueled violence.”