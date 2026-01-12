National Mentoring Month: Spotlight On Programs Changing Young Lives

Mentorship is a vital support system that creates empowering connections to help young people develop a sense of value, capability, and social connection. January is National Mentoring Month, a nationwide campaign to celebrate mentoring, raise awareness of the mentorship gap affecting young people, and encourage communities to increase mentoring relationships nationwide.

MENTOR established the initiative in 2002 to demonstrate how adult support functions as a catalyst for youth development in social, academic, and professional areas. Here are several national and Black-focused mentorship programs, including established institutions and culturally specific pipelines that support Black youth.

Boys & Girls Clubs Of America — National Mentoring Program

The National Mentoring Program of Boys & Girls Clubs of America creates connections between caring adults and young people through organized clubs and activities and volunteer mentoring. The program provides role models and support through trained volunteers and staff to children and kids aged 6 to 18 who live in underserved communities across the nation. The mentorship program operates year-round at more than 5,400 club locations, including U.S. military installations, and focuses its efforts during National Mentoring Month in January. Through mentoring, young people gain a sense of safety and value while developing the power to achieve their potential through career exposure, confidence-building, and lifelong relationship skills.

Police Athletic League (PAL) Mentoring Program

Through community-based mentorship, the Police Athletic League (PAL) Mentoring Program develops leadership skills and positive youth connections while teaching life skills. Middle school and high school students in the program participate in leadership development and peer mentoring activities. The program includes regular sessions and community service events. The PAL mentoring program creates stronger trust and leadership skills between youth and police officers, while building positive engagement in communities where mutual understanding develops.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is the largest youth mentoring organization in the United States that connects adult volunteers to young mentees for developmental support and positive results. Through BBBSA affiliates, youth from more than 5,000 communities throughout all 50 states receive matches with dedicated adult mentors. The mentorship program runs throughout the year with additnal community activities held during National Mentoring Month in January.

100 Black Men Of America, Inc. — “Mentoring The 100 Way®”

The national Black-led mentorship organization “Mentoring The 100” operates through 100 Black Men of America, Inc. to deliver extended mentorship and leadership training alongside community development. The organization delivers assistance to African American youth through trained adult mentors, group sessions, and specific skills training. The organization’s chapters throughout the United States continue to provide mentoring services to higher education students, using their Collegiate 100® and Emerging 100® auxiliary groups. The program operates throughout the school year and continues mentoring relationships into adulthood to create confident leaders who close opportunity gaps.

Jack And Jill Of America, Inc. — Youth Leadership Programs

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a national Black family organization dedicated to leadership development, civic service, and mentoring-oriented youth programs that empower future leaders. The organization serves African-American children and teens (ages 2–19) and their families through chapter-based youth leadership and support activities. With over 271 chapters nationwide, Jack and Jill connects families through regional and national programming. Programs operate year-round, with a focus on summer learning, service projects, and leadership modules. Jack and Jill’s youth development curriculum builds foundations in civic engagement, financial literacy, and community service, which are essential elements for mentorship and lifelong success.

Sisters Keepers Mentorship Program

The Sisters Keepers Mentorship Program connects women mentors with Black girls to provide leadership support, encouragement, and guidance. The program provides one-on-one mentorship to Black girls, with mentors who help them develop leadership skills and build community support. The program operates in the United States, and mentorship roles vary by local participation. Mentors have the option to participate in the program for either brief or extended time periods.

Girl Talk, Inc. — Peer Mentorship for Girls

Girl Talk, Inc. provides high school girls the opportunity to mentor middle school girls through peer mentorship. The organization runs more than 375 chapters nationwide where teen girls lead weekly structured mentoring sessions for younger girls. The programs run during the academic year while providing additional engagement options throughout the entire year. Through peer mentorship, girls experience changes in leadership norms while developing confidence and establishing continuous support networks.

Mentorship is a vital support system that creates empowering connections to help young people develop a sense of value and capability and social connection. National Mentoring Month is a movement that encourages people to strengthen mentorship bonds that positively transform youth lives. Youth with mentors are more likely to engage in regular volunteering, develop leadership, and advance academically and emotionally. The effects of dedicated mentorship show themselves in communities through both national mentoring organizations and cultural mentoring networks.

