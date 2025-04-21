Arts and Culture by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman National Parks Service Warns Of Potential Woes Due To Staffing Issues Driven By Budget Cuts Summer visitors should expect to protect themselves amid a reduction of park rangers at these sites.







The National Parks Service is warning summer visitors about new expectations due to staffing issues prompted by budget cuts.

The staffing woes have led to cancelled events and reduced hours at the park. These issues could limit travelers’ opportunities to explore U.S. parks such as Yosemite and Mount Rushmore. The staffing changes have also reduced the number of park rangers and delayed hiring seasonal employees to compensate for the increase in visitors during the summer period.

Many officials overseeing these national parks have issued warnings about what visitors can now expect when planning a visit.

“It’s going to have impacts on everything from running the budget right at every national park to being the ranger who’s there to help a family find someone who may have gotten lost on a park trail,” explained Christine Lehnertz, president and CEO of the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy to Nexstar, as reported by The Hill.

Lehnertz essentially told families to be their own protection and security while foraging through these areas. She also all but guaranteed longer lines at these popular outdoor establishments.

“Go with an expectation that when you visit this year, you are like an honorary park ranger,” she added. “You are a steward of that park.”

Others have already expressed discontent with this busy season’s rollout, despite summer still months away.

“It’s not going to be great out there this year,” shared Jonathan Jarvis, the 18th director of the National Park Service. “It’s going to be a disappointment, I think, to the public, and a potential impact to the resources.”

Smaller parks will reportedly see the most changes, with historic battlefields without historians. Additional concerns about staffing could also hinder potential search and rescue efforts. Rangers who once offered guidance and precautions to eager visitors will now be unavailable to stop potential trouble as well.

However, Park officials still encourage visitors to donate and volunteer as an essential part of the U.S. historical sites. As for the federal government, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has directed the parks to “remain open and accessible.” Burgum also assured that the parks will have the staffing needed to maintain operations, despite budget issues that originally led to the workforce reduction.

